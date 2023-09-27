Innovative Product Launches Fueling Growth in the Global Natural Food Colors Industry to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Food Colors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Solubility, By Application (Processed Food Products, and Beverages), By Source (Plant, and Animal), By Form, By Color Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Natural Food Colors Market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected market size of $2.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period. This surge is driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of natural food colors compared to synthetic alternatives and the continuous innovation in the food and beverage industry.

Carotenoids Reign Supreme

Carotenoids have emerged as the frontrunners in the natural food colors market, capturing over 2/5th of the market share in 2022. These pigments, found in brightly colored fruits and vegetables like spinach, kale, and carrots, are zeaxanthin, lutein, lycopene, and beta-carotene. Beyond enhancing the visual appeal of products, carotenoids offer health benefits, including a reduced risk of certain diseases and eye conditions, making them increasingly popular as natural food colorants.

Innovative Product Launches Drive Growth

Market participants are leveraging product launches to cater to evolving consumer demands. Notable releases include EXBERRY's orange shade derived from paprika pulp and paprika oil, serving applications in oil coatings for sauces and snacks. Givaudan SA introduced Purple 23641, a vegan color sourced from green extractions from Raphanus Sativus L, catering to makeup applications. Archer Daniels Midland Company, leading the market, introduced micronized color powders made of paprika extract and coloring food material, adding a vibrant orange hue to various applications.

Market Competition Analysis

According to the Cardinal Matrix, Archer Daniels Midland Company leads the market, with innovative contributions like micronized color powders. Key innovators such as Koninklijke DSM N.V., Givaudan SA, and Sensient Technologies Corporation continue to shape the industry landscape.

Driving Market Growth Factors

Increasing Awareness of Natural Food Colors : As consumers become more health-conscious and eco-friendly, the preference for natural food colors over synthetic alternatives grows. Natural food colors are employed by manufacturers to enhance the visual appeal of processed foods and beverages.

: As consumers become more health-conscious and eco-friendly, the preference for natural food colors over synthetic alternatives grows. Natural food colors are employed by manufacturers to enhance the visual appeal of processed foods and beverages. Technological Advancements: Ongoing research explores the potential of natural dye-yielding resources, impacting the market with innovations in processing technologies. Changing consumer dietary preferences, the demand for functional foods, and advanced processes like microencapsulation and nanoencapsulation contribute to market growth.

Restraining Factors

Stability Challenges: Natural food colors tend to be less stable during processing, handling, and storage compared to synthetic options. Factors such as pH, temperature, and light can affect their stability, leading to a preference for synthetic colors among food and beverage manufacturers.

Scope of the Study

The study covers various aspects of the natural food colors market, including solubility, application, source, form, and color type. Geographically, it spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

The report profiles key market players, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Dohler Gmbh

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

GNT International B.V.

Kalsec Inc.

Givaudan SA

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Kanegrade Ltd.

Taiyo International (Taiyo Kagaku Corporation)

