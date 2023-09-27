Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Report 2023-2030: Key Competitors, Including Nestle Health Science and BASF SE, Compete for Market Share in the Expanding HMO Market

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market to Reach $565.6 Million by 2030



The global market for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) estimated at US$196.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$565.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Infant Formula, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$444 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Functional Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR



The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$137.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.

Market Scope

This comprehensive dataset provides an extensive analysis of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market, offering valuable insights into market trends, historical performance, and future projections. The dataset covers various key aspects of the HMO market.

It includes an independent analysis of annual sales for HMO in major geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This regional breakdown enables a deeper understanding of market dynamics and variations across different parts of the world.

Additionally, the dataset offers a historical perspective by presenting annual sales data for HMO from 2014 to 2021. This historical review serves as a crucial reference point for assessing past market trends and performance.

Looking ahead, the dataset provides forecasts for the years 2022 through 2030, outlining expected annual sales figures for HMO. These projections offer valuable insights into the future growth potential and direction of the market.

Furthermore, the market analysis is segmented into various categories, including Infant Formula, Functional Food & Beverage, Food Supplements, and Other Applications. This segmentation allows for a detailed examination of HMO usage across different sectors and applications.

A 16-year perspective is provided for HMO, with a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This long-term perspective offers a holistic view of market evolution over time.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)

Basf SE

Dextra Laboratories Limited

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Elicityl SA

Glycom A/S

Glycosyn LLC

Inbiose

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Medolac Laboratories

Nestle Health Science

ZuChem, Inc.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $196.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $565.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global



