Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market 2023-2028: Rising Surgical Interventions Fuel Market Growth with Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Stryker, and More Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Device Type, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Injuries to peripheral nerves are a common and debilitating condition, impacting an annual average of 13 to 23 individuals per 100,000.

The global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market is experiencing rapid growth and is estimated to be worth USD 8.25 billion in 2023. By 2028, it is expected to reach USD 14.39 billion, with a CAGR of 11.77%. The market dynamics, segmentation, and competitive landscape have been extensively analyzed in a recent report by [Publisher].

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Number of Surgeries

Growing Demand for Surgical Intervention

Restraints:

Stringent Regulatory Frameworks

Opportunities:

Increasing Product Innovations and Technological Advancements

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on Product Type, Device Type, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

Product Type : Includes Nerve Protectors, Nerve Conduits, Nerve Grafts, and Other Product Types.

: Includes Nerve Protectors, Nerve Conduits, Nerve Grafts, and Other Product Types. Device Type : Comprises Biomaterial and Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices.

: Comprises Biomaterial and Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices. Applications : Encompasses Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Surgery, and Stem Cell Therapy.

: Encompasses Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Surgery, and Stem Cell Therapy. End-Users: Divided into Ambulatory Surgery Center and Hospital & Clinic.

Geographical Coverage:

The report covers regions including the Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market competitors, including financial performance and recent developments. Key players in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corp., and more.

Competitive Quadrant:

The report features a Competitive Quadrant that categorizes players based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. Factors considered for analysis include financial performance, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and market share.

Ansoff Analysis:

Ansoff Matrix analysis is used to design strategies for market growth. It evaluates approaches in Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. Risk analysis is also conducted to understand the risks associated with each approach.

Why Buy This Report?

Comprehensive evaluation of the Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market with qualitative analysis, verifiable data, and market size projections.

Extensive primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and expert observations.

In-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix.

Discussion of the regulatory scenario and major rules and regulations governing the industry across various geographies.

Competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants to help companies strengthen their market position.

Report Highlights:

Detailed market analysis covering parent industry, trends, segmentation, historical, current, and projected market size, shares, and strategies of key players.

Recommendations for companies to strengthen their market foothold.

Key Players



Abbott Laboratories

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

AxoGen

Boston Scientific Corp.

Checkpoint Surgical

Collagen Matrix

Gimer Medical

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Kerimedical

LivaNova, PLC

Medovent Solutions

Medtronic PLC

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Polyganics B.V.

Soterix Medical

Stryker Corp.

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Synapse Biomedical

Synovis Micro Companies

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8pxii

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment