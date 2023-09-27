Global AFP/ATL Machines Market 2023-2030: AFP/ATL Machines Evolve to Meet Next-Generation Aerospace Quality Standards

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AFP/ATL Machines Market by Machine Type (AFP Machines, ATL Machines, Hybrid AFP/ATL Machines), Application (OEMs, Third-Party Vendors), End_user - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AFP/ATL Machines Market size was estimated at USD 271.86 million in 2022, USD 292.21 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.60% to reach USD 488.82 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global AFP/ATL Machines Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Machine Type, the market is studied across AFP Machines, ATL Machines, and Hybrid AFP/ATL Machines. The Hybrid AFP/ATL Machines is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across OEMs and Third-Party Vendors. The Third-Party Vendors are projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End_user, the market is studied across Automotive, Aviation, Oil & gas, Space, and Wind & Energy. Wind & Energy is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 35.06% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $292.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $488.82 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Upsurging demand from OEMs for the development of machines to achieve lightweighted parts

High demand for composite materials in various industries such as wind energy, marine, aerospace, and automotive

Low waste of material tends to low consumption of material

Restraints

Manufacturing-induced imperfections and limitations of AFP/ATL machines

Opportunities

Rising potential of AFP processes with fusion technology and multiple robotics

Evolution of AFP/ATL machines to meet next-generation aerospace quality

Challenges

High cost of AFP/ATL machines

Competitive Portfolio

Accudyne System, Inc.

Addcomposites Oy

AFPT GmbH

Anisoprint Sarl

Boikon B.V.

Camozzi Group S.p.A.

Cevotec GmbH

Compositence GmbH

CORIOLIS GROUP SAS

Electroimpact Inc.

FIVES Group

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Lockheed Martin Corporation

M.Torres Disenos Industriales SAU

Mikrosam D.O.O.

North Thin Ply Technology Sarl

Park Aerospace Corp.

Premium AEROTEC GmbH

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

SWMS Systemtechnik Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH

Trelleborg AB

Tsudakoma Corp.





