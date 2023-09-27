Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market 2023-2030: Exploring the Role of Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs in Preventing Cross-Contamination

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market by Call Point (Clinicians, Physicians, Surgeons), Usability (Adolescents, Adults, Children), Distribution - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market is showing significant growth and is expected to reach USD 324.72 million by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.84%. This growth is influenced by various factors, including the impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation. Here are some key points from the report:

Market Size and Growth:

The market size was estimated at USD 153.24 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 324.72 million by 2030.

The CAGR for this period is 9.84%, indicating robust growth in the market.

Impact of External Factors:

The report considers the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation on the market.

It analyzes changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, government interventions, and ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on call point (Clinicians, Physicians, and Surgeons).

Usability (Adolescents, Adults, Children, Infant, and Neonatal) is another segmentation factor.

Distribution channels are categorized as Offline and Online.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas held the largest market share (38.74%) in 2022, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts in multiple currencies (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF).

Historical data from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year and projections up to 2030, are included.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

This matrix assesses vendors based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, helping users make informed decisions.

Market Share Analysis:

The analysis offers insights into the current state of vendors in the market, including their contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics.

Key Questions Answered:

The report answers questions about market size, inhibiting factors, and the impact of external factors.

It identifies products/segments/applications/areas for investment.

The competitive strategic window for opportunities is discussed.

Technology trends and regulatory frameworks are highlighted.

Market share of leading vendors and suitable entry modes and strategic moves are provided.

In summary, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, taking into account various factors affecting its growth and providing insights for businesses and investors to make informed decisions.







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $168.11 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $324.72 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing global geriatric population base and high rates of hypertension

Rising incidence of cross-contaminations in hospitals

Increasing obese population & sedentary lifestyle

Restraints

Lack of reimbursement policies

Opportunities

Increase in penetration in developing economies

Increasing adoption of single-use/disposable medical equipment due to COVID-19

Challenges

Limited availability in underdeveloped areas

Competitive Portfolio

American Diagnostic Corporation

AVANTE International Technology, Inc.

Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

GE Healthcare

Henleys Medical Supplies Ltd.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Kent Elastomer Products Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp.

Medline Industries, Inc.

RPC

Smiths Medical Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.





