Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) ("APWC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.

First Six Months 2023 Financial Results (Ended June 30, 2023) and 2022 comparative results.
 
 First 6 Months 2023First 6 Months 2022CHANGE
Revenues$193.5 million$207.4 million(6.7)% 
Operating (Loss)/Profit$(2.8) million$1.8 million(255.6)% 
Net Income/(Loss)$0.02 million$(0.3) million106.7% 
EPS(1)$0.001$(0.02) 105.0% 
 
(1)The calculation of the earnings per share is based on 20,616,227 and 20,022,364 basic and diluted weighted average common shares issued and outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively
 

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $193.5 million, a decrease of 6.7% from $207.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  The decrease was primarily attributable to revenue decreases across the Company’s Thailand and North Asia regions. Net revenue in the Company’s Thailand region decreased 15.0%, attributable to the global economic slowdown, public sector budget decreases, the depreciation of the Thai Baht, which depreciated 1.44% compared to 2022 and the 10.8% drop in the average copper price. Revenues in the Company's North Asia region decreased 28.5%, due to decreased sales volume, resulting primarily from the ongoing Sino-American trade war, which has impacted the global economy. Revenues in the Company's Rest of World (“ROW”) region increased 14.7% due to strong construction activity in Australia, and the completion of public sector projects in Singapore. The Company's North Asia region includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan; the Thailand region consists of operations and sales within Thailand; the ROW region includes Singapore, Australia and the other markets where APWC has operations or sales outside of the Thailand region and North Asia region.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $(2.8 million), a decrease of 255.6% from an operating profit of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  Operating profit margin decreased from a profit of 0.9% in 2022 to a loss of (1.4%) in 2023.  In the Thailand region, the operating profit margin decreased from 1.19% in 2022 to (7.87%) in 2023. The operating profit fell following a decline in higher-margin Thai government projects and the fluctuation of copper prices. In the North Asia region, the operating profit margin increased from 2.31% in 2022 to 7.08% in 2023, resulting from the reversal of the provision for employee benefits and pension expenses. The ROW region’s operating profit margin increased from 0.49% in 2022 to 2.11% in 2023 due to the increase in sales volumes.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $11 million, compared to $12.6 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  Net profit attributable to APWC shareholders was $0.02 million for the first half of 2023, compared to a net loss of $(0.3) million for the first half of 2022.  The increase in net profit was primarily due to a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. The weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding was 20.62 million and 20.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Financial Condition

APWC reported $39.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $54.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Current assets totaled $274.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $299.5 million as of December 31, 2022.  Working capital was $148.8 million as of June 30, 2023. Short-term bank loans were $46.8 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of 2.7% from $45.6 million at December 31, 2022.  The Company had $3.0 million in long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.2 million in long-term debt as of December 31, 2022. Shareholder's equity attributable to APWC was $147.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $151.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

APWC reported $3.5 million in cash used in operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to cash used in operating activities of $2.9 million in the corresponding period in 2022. The increase in cash used in operating activities in the first half of 2023 was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales and the repayment of trade payables. The Company reported $2.8 million in cash outflows from investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.7 million in cash outflows in the same period of 2022. The increase in cash used in investing activities in the first half of 2023 was attributable primarily to the increase in purchases of property, plant and equipment and short-term bank deposit in 2023. APWC reported $7.4 million in cash outflows from financing activities during the first six months of 2023, compared to $8.7 million in cash inflows from financing activities in the same period of 2022. The decrease in cash inflows is due to a decrease in borrowings in 2023.

We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (www.apwcc.com). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

 ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Non-Audited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
 
   For the six months
   ended June 30,
    2023   2022 
    (Non-Audited)  (Non-Audited)
   US$'000 US$'000
Revenue 193,478   207,358 
Cost of sales (185,501)  (193,865)
Gross profit 7,977   13,493 
    
Other operating income 243   880 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (10,990)  (12,550)
Other operating expenses (9)  (4)
Operating (loss)/profit (2,779)  1,819 
    
Finance costs (1,194)  (662)
Finance income 87   52 
Share of loss of associates (1)  (2)
Exchange loss (66)  (663)
Other income 571   530 
Other expense     
(Loss)/profit before tax (3,382)  1,074 
Income tax expense 913   (1,213)
Loss for the period (2,469)  (139)
    
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the parent 15   (336)
Non-controlling interests (2,484)  197 
Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share$0.001  $(0.02)
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227   20,020,364 
        

      

 
ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Non-Audited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
 
   For the six months
   ended June 30,
   2023  2022 
   (Non-Audited) (Non-Audited)
   US$'000 US$'000
Loss for the period(2,469) (139)
Other comprehensive income   
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:   
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil(5,827) (10,621)
 (5,827) (10,621)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:   
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI667  (1,475)
Income tax effect(133) 295 
 534  (1,180)
Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans69  177 
Income tax effect(14) (35)
 55  142 
    
Other comprehensive loss for the year , net of tax(5,238) (11,659)
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax(7,707) (11,798)
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the parent(4,063) (8,336)
Non-controlling interests(3,644) (3,462)
 (7,707) (11,798)
      

 

 
ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
    
 As of
June 30, 2023
(Non-audited)		 As of
December 31, 2022
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
    
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents38,988 54,017
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss516 39
Trade receivables74,454 81,982
Other receivables2,771 2,397
Contract assets9,669 12,450
Due from related parties11,613 11,018
Inventories126,775 130,608
Prepayments5,192 3,341
Other current assets4,249 3,673
 274,227 299,525
Non-current assets   
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income2,437 1,553
Property, plant and equipment48,305 50,713
Right of use assets2,992 3,432
Investment properties5,037 5,250
Intangible assets149 139
Investments in associates accounted from using equity method782 805
Deferred tax assets7,860 7,143
Other non-current assets3,026 2,459
 70,588 71,494
Total assets344,815 371,019
    

 

 
ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
    
 As of
June 30, 2023
(Non-audited)		 As of
December 31, 2022
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings46,791  45,576 
Trade and other payables45,668  39,891 
Due to related parties10,355  16,613 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss  6 
Accruals12,004  21,218 
Current tax liabilities1,524  2,432 
Employee benefit liabilities2,111  1,947 
Financial lease liabilities601  627 
Other current liabilities6,362  5,289 
 125,416  133,599 
    
Non-current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings2,965  12,155 
Employee benefit liabilities7,555  7,693 
Lease liabilities1,608  1,947 
Deferred tax liabilities3,835  4,197 
 15,963  25,992 
Total liabilities141,379  159,591 
    
Equity   
Issued capital206  206 
Additional paid-in capital118,103  118,103 
Treasury shares(38) (38)
Retained earnings54,079  54,064 
Other components of equity(24,818) (20,740)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent147,532  151,595 
Non-controlling interests55,904  59,833 
Total equity203,436  211,428 
Total liabilities and equity344,815  371,019 
      

 

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
    
 For the years
 ended June 30,
 2023  2022 
 (Non-Audited) (Non-Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities(3,518) (2,865)
Net cash used in investing activities(2,849) (682)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities(7,389) 8,674 
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents(1,273) (3,011)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(15,029) 2,116 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period54,017  42,512 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period38,988  44,628 

 