Pakistan Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2023: 75+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application 2019-2028

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Conversational commerce industry in Pakistan is expected to grow by 17.7% on annual basis to reach US$0.7 billion in 2023.
The conversational commerce industry in Pakistan is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with a projected CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2028.
This growth is expected to drive the transaction value within the conversational commerce sector, which is anticipated to increase from US$0.7 billion in 2023 to a substantial US$1.4 billion by 2028.
This report offers a data-centric analysis of the conversational commerce landscape, providing insights into market opportunities and potential risks. With a comprehensive set of over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, this report delivers a deep understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics within the conversational commerce sector in Pakistan.
By examining the dynamics across various end-use sectors and key products, businesses can develop tailored strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate the evolving conversational commerce market in Pakistan proactively and effectively.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|115
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$0.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.9%
|Regions Covered
|Pakistan
Scope
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- Transaction Value
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value Per Transaction
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type
- AI-Based Virtual Assistants
- Non-Intelligent Chatbot
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type
- Chatbots
- Digital Voice Assistants
- OTT Messaging
- RCS Messaging
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots
- Web-Based
- App-Based
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Financial Services
- Technology Products and Services
- Other Sectors
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering
- Retail Shopping By Chatbots
- Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots
- Online Food Service By Chatbots
- Media and Entertainment By Chatbots
- Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots
- Financial Services By Chatbots
- Technology Products and Services By Chatbots
- Other Sectors By Chatbots
- Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants
- Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants
- Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants
- Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants
- Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants
- Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants
- Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants
- Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants
- Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging
- Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging
- Online Food Service By OTT Messaging
- Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging
- Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging
- Financial Services By OTT Messaging
- Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging
- Other Sectors By OTT Messaging
- Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging
- Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging
- Online Food Service By RCS Messaging
- Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging
- Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging
- Financial Services By RCS Messaging
- Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging
- Other Sectors By RCS Messaging
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size
- Large Enterprise
- Medium-Sized Enterprise
- Small Enterprise
Pakistan Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application
- Software Application
- IT Services
- Consulting Services
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Financial Services
- Technology Products and Services
- Other Sectors
