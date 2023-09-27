Pakistan Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2023: 75+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application 2019-2028

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Conversational commerce industry in Pakistan is expected to grow by 17.7% on annual basis to reach US$0.7 billion in 2023.



The conversational commerce industry in Pakistan is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with a projected CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2028.

This growth is expected to drive the transaction value within the conversational commerce sector, which is anticipated to increase from US$0.7 billion in 2023 to a substantial US$1.4 billion by 2028.

This report offers a data-centric analysis of the conversational commerce landscape, providing insights into market opportunities and potential risks. With a comprehensive set of over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, this report delivers a deep understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics within the conversational commerce sector in Pakistan.

By examining the dynamics across various end-use sectors and key products, businesses can develop tailored strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate the evolving conversational commerce market in Pakistan proactively and effectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Pakistan

Scope



Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

AI-Based Virtual Assistants

Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

Chatbots

Digital Voice Assistants

OTT Messaging

RCS Messaging

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

Web-Based

App-Based

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

Retail Shopping By Chatbots

Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots

Online Food Service By Chatbots

Media and Entertainment By Chatbots

Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots

Financial Services By Chatbots

Technology Products and Services By Chatbots

Other Sectors By Chatbots

Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants

Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants

Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants

Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants

Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants

Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants

Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants

Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants

Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging

Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging

Online Food Service By OTT Messaging

Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging

Financial Services By OTT Messaging

Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging

Other Sectors By OTT Messaging

Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging

Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging

Online Food Service By RCS Messaging

Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging

Financial Services By RCS Messaging

Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging

Other Sectors By RCS Messaging

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Pakistan Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

Software Application

IT Services

Consulting Services

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

