Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027: Telerehabilitation Takes Center Stage in Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Growth

The global cardiac rehabilitation market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of $1953.85 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The report on the cardiac rehabilitation market offers a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 key vendors.

Market Dynamics:

Several factors are driving the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market:

High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in Developed Countries

Reforming Healthcare Systems in Emerging Countries

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on end-users and types:

End-Users:

Rehab Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Types:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Geographical Landscape:

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Key Growth Driver:

The increasing adoption of telerehabilitation is identified as a significant growth driver for the cardiac rehabilitation market. Additionally, the introduction of ICR programs and cardiac rehabilitation through mobile applications is expected to drive substantial demand in the market.

Vendor Analysis:

The report provides a robust vendor analysis, aiding clients in improving their market position. It includes detailed analyses of key vendors, such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., British Heart Foundation, Cedars Sinai Health System, Cumberland Healthcare, EvergreenHealth, and many more. The analysis covers upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth.

Methodology:

The study utilizes both primary and secondary information, including inputs from key industry participants. It presents a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and uses qualitative and quantitative research for accurate market growth forecasting.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

British Heart Foundation

Cedars Sinai Health System

Cumberland Healthcare

EvergreenHealth

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Inova

Intermountain Healthcare

Main Line Health

Major Health Partners

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

National Heart Foundation Of Australia

National University Heart Centre

Novant Health

Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust

Scarborough Health Network

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

UNC Health Care

Western Health





