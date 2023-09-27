Graphite Market expected to hit USD 41.50 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.23 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Consumer Information Technology and telecommunication research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “Graphite Market”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Graphite Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 29.04 Bn in 2022 to USD 41.50 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.23 percent.



Graphite Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 29.04 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 41.50 Bn. CAGR 5.23 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type, End-User, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: Type, End-User, and Application and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Graphite Market by value and volume. The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities, and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report analyses the Baby Safety Products Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing Graphite Market Key Players to develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records. The Graphite Market data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model, and PESTLE analysis.

Graphite Market Overview

Graphite, often referred to as plumbago, presents itself as a crystalline form of carbon characterized by its hexagonal atomic structure. This naturally occurring substance maintains remarkable stability under standard conditions, transforming into diamond only under extreme pressures and temperatures. Graphite plays a versatile role, finding application in various sectors, including its use as a lubricant and as the primary material for pencil cores. Its extraordinary electrical and thermal conductivity render it a highly coveted material, especially in contexts where electrodes, batteries, and solar panels are involved. Projections from the World Bank project a notable upsurge in global graphite demand, anticipated to increase by an astonishing 500% by the year 2050. This underscores the growing importance of graphite in the ever-evolving landscape of materials crucial for emerging technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

Graphite Market Dynamics

The battery landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, offering the promise of more compact, enduring, and potent energy storage solutions. This paradigm shift is evident in the emergence of lightweight, durable, secure, and implantable batteries that are gaining traction across various sectors, including electric vehicles, power tools, medical equipment, and portable electronic devices. At the forefront of advanced battery systems are lithium-ion and lithium iron phosphate batteries, both reliant on graphite as a critical anode material.

Currently, these batteries constitute approximately a quarter of the global graphite demand. The global pursuit of eco-friendly transportation options, driven by concerns over climate change and carbon emissions, achieved a significant milestone in 2022, with global EV sales reaching an impressive 10 million units. As of December 2022, 115 Giga-factories were in various stages of development worldwide, underscoring the remarkable growth in EV battery production and the broader EV market. Traditional graphite markets continue to thrive, displaying sustained demand across a diverse spectrum of applications. Graphite's historical significance is evident in its role as the core material for pencils and its contribution to producing refractory materials used in furnaces, kilns, incinerators, and reactors. Additionally, graphite plays a pivotal role in flame deflector systems for rocket launch structures.

Graphite Market Regional Insights

The North American graphite market presents a robust presence propelled by several pivotal factors. The region's heightened emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable energy solutions has catalyzed a rising demand for graphite, primarily for lithium-ion batteries, the core power source for these innovations. The United States, in particular, pointedly supports this demand, boasting a booming EV market and an increasing number of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. North America's robust emphasis on technological innovation and sustainability has driven extensive research and development activities within the graphite sector. The region's mature market, coupled with a well-established graphite-related industry presence, positions North America as a vital player in the global graphite market.

Europe is currently witnessing noteworthy growth in the graphite market, driven by evolving industrial dynamics and a steadfast commitment to sustainability. The continent's emphasis on sustainable and environmentally responsible practices has further spurred demand for high-quality, ethically sourced graphite. As Europe aligns its economic pursuits with environmental objectives, the graphite market is poised for sustained expansion. These nations have firmly established themselves as key players in battery manufacturing, further amplifying graphite consumption. The Asia Pacific region boasts a substantial presence in conventional industrial applications, further diversifying its role in the global graphite landscape.

Graphite Market Segmentation

By Type

Crystalline Graphite

Amorphous Graphite

Lump Graphite

Highly Ordered Pyrolytic Graphite

The graphite market is categorized by type, with segmentation comprising crystalline graphite, amorphous graphite, lump graphite, and highly ordered Pyrolytic graphite. In 2022, the amorphous graphite segment asserted its dominance, capturing xx% of the total market share in terms of revenue. This prominence can be attributed to its extensive utilization across numerous industrial applications. Amorphous graphite, a mineral commonly found in seams, is a key component in various lubrication products, including greases and forging lubricants. Notably, this type of graphite serves as an excellent alternative in scenarios where a higher ash content is either acceptable or specifically requested.

By End-User Industry

Electronics

Metallurgy

Automotive (Includes EV/HEV Vehicles)

Other End-user Industries

By Application

Refractories

Batteries

Steelmaking

Brake linings

Foundry facings and lubricants

Pencils

Others





Graphite Market Key Competitors include:

Graf Tech International Holdings Inc.

Graphite India Ltd.

Triton Minerals Ltd.

Mason Graphite Inc.

SGL Group

International Graphite

Asbury Carbons

BTR New Energy Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co. Ltd.

Syrah Resources Limited

Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Co. Ltd.

Tokai Carbon





Key questions answered in the Graphite Market are:

What is Graphite Market?

What was the Graphite Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Graphite Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Graphite Market?

What are the major restraints for the Graphite Market?

Which segment dominated the Graphite Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Graphite Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Graphite Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Graphite Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Graphite Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Graphite Market?





Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Technology, application, and end-users

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, End-User, and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

