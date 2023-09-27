Global ECMO Machine Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global ECMO machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The global aging population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and respiratory conditions, making ECMO a critical therapy option. As the elderly population grows, the demand for ECMO support is expected to increase.
Key Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the oxygenator segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- As per the application type outlook, the cardiac segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Key players operating in the global ECMO machine market include Medtronic plc, Sorin Group, Terumo Corp., Maquet Holdings, Medos AG, Nipro Corp., Microport Corp., Fresenius Medical Care, LivaNova PLC, and CytoSorbents Corp., among others
By Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Pumps
- Oxygenator
- Controllers
- Cannula
- Accessories
By Modality Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Veno-arterial
- Veno-venous
- Arterio-venous
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Respiratory
- Cardiac
- ECPR
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
