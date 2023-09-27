Global ECMO Machine Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global ECMO machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The global aging population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and respiratory conditions, making ECMO a critical therapy option. As the elderly population grows, the demand for ECMO support is expected to increase.

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the oxygenator segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the application type outlook, the cardiac segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Key players operating in the global ECMO machine market include Medtronic plc, Sorin Group, Terumo Corp., Maquet Holdings, Medos AG, Nipro Corp., Microport Corp., Fresenius Medical Care, LivaNova PLC, and CytoSorbents Corp., among others





By Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pumps

Oxygenator

Controllers

Cannula

Accessories





By Modality Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Veno-arterial

Veno-venous

Arterio-venous





By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Respiratory

Cardiac

ECPR





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





