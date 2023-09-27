Global Fiber to the x Market Report 2023-2030: FTTx Technology Vital for Smart Cities and the Metaverse with Telecom Giants AT&T and Huawei Leading the Way

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber to the x: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













The global Fiber to the x (FTTx) market is experiencing significant growth and is projected to reach a value of $31.3 billion by 2030, with an estimated size of $16.4 billion in 2022. The FTTx market encompasses various segments, including FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k, AON, PON, ONT/ONU, OLT, and Optical Splitter, serving different application sectors such as commercial, residential, and industrial.

Here are some key insights and trends highlighted in the report:

Market Growth:

The global FTTx market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The FTTh/p/b segment is projected to reach $14.1 billion by the end of the analysis period, recording an 8% CAGR.

China is forecasted to have a significant market size, reaching $9.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.7%.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for high-speed internet, driven by data consumption, online activities, and connectivity demands.

Permanent shift to online communication and the rise of video conferencing.

Expansion of eCommerce and telemedicine.

Growing popularity of streaming services and hybrid work models.

Emphasis on eLearning and internet gaming.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides insights into key competitors in the FTTx market, including major players like AT&T, Huawei, Corning Incorporated, Telkom SA SOC Limited, Vodafone Group PLC, and ZTE Corporation, among others.

It assesses market share and competitive market presence for these players.

Market Trends:

The report highlights various trends shaping the FTTx market, such as the importance of FTTx in supporting IoT, cloud computing, smart homes, smart cities, and the emerging metaverse ecosystem.

It emphasizes the role of FTTx in enabling reliable broadband connectivity for various applications.

The FTTx market is driven by the increasing need for high-speed internet and connectivity across different sectors. It plays a crucial role in supporting the digital transformation of industries and meeting the growing demands of a data-driven world.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights for businesses, investors, and professionals in the telecommunications industry looking to understand market trends, opportunities, and competitive dynamics in the FTTx market.















Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 564 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

