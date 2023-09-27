Global E-Cigarette Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 46.98 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 12.49%

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ E-Cigarette Market By Distribution Channel (Retail And Online), By Product (Modular Devices, Rechargeable, And Disposable), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global E-Cigarette Market size was valued at about USD 18.32 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.49% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 46.98 billion by 2030.”

E-Cigarette Market Overview:

E-cigarettes are electronic versions of traditional tobacco-containing cigarettes. In electronic cigarettes, also known as vapor pens, a battery is used to vaporize an aerosol containing a special liquid. The ultimate product is then inhaled using an inhaler. E-cigarettes are distinct from traditional water vapor because the liquid in the cartridges contains nicotine. It originates from tobacco. E-cigarettes also contain certain compounds, flavorings, and propylene glycol. Due to the shrewd marketing strategies employed by e-cigarette manufacturers, electronic cigarettes have gained immense popularity among the younger generation.

Recent studies have shown, however, that even products marketed as nicotine-free contain at least trace amounts of the addictive substance. Although the e-cigarette industry is expanding rapidly, it confronts a number of challenges and growth barriers, particularly as a result of recent research-related developments concerning the safety of these electronic vapes. During the forecast period, the demand for e-cigarettes is likely to continue rising, but may be subject to stricter restrictions than in the past.

Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research

The e-cigarette market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the marketing of e-cigarettes as substitutes for tobacco cigarettes

Based on distribution channel segmentation, retail was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product segmentation, rechargeable was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2022

E-Cigarette Market: Growth Drivers

Marketing e-cigarettes as substitutes for tobacco cigarettes to promote market growth

The global e-cigarette market is anticipated to expand as a result of the increasing marketing of electronic cigarettes as effective tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes. According to studies, the majority of the world's population is tobacco dependent. Recent research conducted by the Pennsylvania State University found that 85 percent of smokers were addicted to tobacco to a mild, moderate, or severe degree. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1.27 billion people worldwide are habituated to smoking, which is known to be detrimental to human health over time. Lung diseases, oral cancer, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and chronic pulmonary diseases (CPDs) are a few of the medical conditions that are brought on by smoking.

E-Cigarette Market: Restraints

Studies indicating e-cigarettes to contain harmful components may restrict the market

More studies and research have been conducted in recent years to determine whether e-cigarettes are as safe as advertised. Several indicate that e-cigarettes also contain harmful compounds and they can be as addictive as traditional cigarettes. Specifically, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarette aerosols contain potentially harmful substances, such as nicotine. It is not recommended for use in children, adolescents, expectant women, or individuals with a medical history. These restrictions are identical to those placed on standard cigarettes. However, there is limited research on the precise difference between cigarettes and their electronic equivalents, and more research is required to determine the exact dangers posed by e-cigarette abuse.

E-Cigarette Market: Segmentation

The global e-cigarette market is segmented based on distribution channel, product, and region.

Based on distribution channel, the global e-cigarette market segments are retail and online. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the retail segment which dominated over 83.5% of the total share. E-cigarettes are readily available in gas stations and vape stores.

Based on product, the e-cigarette industry divisions are modular devices, rechargeable, and disposable. In 2022, the rechargeable segment held control over 43.5% of the total revenue since these units are more affordable than their counterparts.

Regional Analysis:

Europe to dominate with the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Europe is anticipated to have the fastest development rate in the global e-cigarette market. The region accounted for 44.5% of global revenue in 2022. This is because Europe has more lenient regulations regarding the production, distribution, and use of electronic cigarettes than other regions. For instance, e-vapes can be sold, but the sale of e-cigarette containers with a capacity of more than 2ml is restricted by law, and nicotine content is limited to 20 mg/ml or less. Since they are switching to e-cigarettes, the majority of cigarette smokers in Europe are the dominant consumers in the regional market. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health, more than 48,5 million Europeans have used electronic cigarettes, and nearly 76.8% have used nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes.

Due to stringent restrictions on the sale of e-cigarettes, it is anticipated that revenue in Asia-Pacific will be severely constrained. Even though China permits the sale of e-cigarettes, there are several restrictions, such as a prohibition on sales near educational facilities and a minimum age for purchases. In India, the government has prohibited the manufacture and use of electronic cigarettes in all forms. Recently, the government of India introduced a website for reporting the sale of electronic cigarettes.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global E-Cigarette market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global E-Cigarette market include;

Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

Juul Labs

NJOY LLC

Reynolds American Inc.

British American Tobacco (BAT)

Philip Morris International (PMI)

Vaporesso

Imperial Brands (Blu)

Aspire

Logic Technology

Eleaf Development LLC

KangerTech

SMOK

Mig Vapor

Vuse

The global E-Cigarette market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

By Product

Modular Devices

Rechargeable

Disposable

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global E-Cigarette Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/e-cigarette-market



