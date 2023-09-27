Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market 2023-2030: Oncology Applications Lead in Market Share, Fueled by Advancements in Cancer Therapy

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market is poised for significant growth, with the market estimated to be worth USD 2.71 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 6.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.46% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The report covers historical data from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, and forecasts market trends and values up to 2030. Political and Economic Factors: The report takes into consideration the political and economic uncertainties arising from events such as the Russia-Ukraine Conflict. It examines how these factors may impact demand-supply balances, pricing, and trade in the regenerative medicine market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Types: The market is segmented into Cell-Based Products, Gene Therapy Products, and Tissue Engineered Products. Tissue Engineered Products are expected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Factors driving market growth include the increasing incidence of chronic and genetic-related diseases worldwide, the growing demand for stem cell therapy (for diseases such as cancer and autism), and the rise in the geriatric population with associated diseases.

Key Players:

The report identifies key companies in the regenerative medicine market, including:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Athersys, Inc.

AVITA Medical

Axogen Corporation

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Isto Biologics

Medtronic PLC

Mesoblast Ltd.

MIMEDX, Inc.

Novartis AG

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape of the regenerative medicine market, including market share analysis. It helps businesses understand their performance compared to competitors and assess their market position.

This comprehensive report serves as a valuable tool for decision-makers in the regenerative medicine industry. It offers insights into market trends, segmentation, and competitive guidelines, allowing businesses to strategically position themselves for success in this rapidly growing market.







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global



