Worldwide 3D Printing In Dentistry Market Study & Forecast 2023-2031: From Digital Impressions to Chairside Printing -The Future of Dental Care

In 2022, the dental 3D printing market generated $4 billion in revenue, accounting for almost one-third of the overall additive manufacturing market. The report discusses how changes in the post-pandemic era of healthcare are influencing the adoption of 3D printing technologies, particularly in dentistry, and how dentistry is playing a significant role in the development of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry.

Here are some key highlights from the report:

Market Size and Growth:

The global dental 3D printing market is estimated to grow from $4 billion in 2022 to over $9.7 billion by 2031.

Currently, dental 3D printing accounts for around 30 percent of the total additive manufacturing market in terms of value.

Market Dynamics:

The report explores how dental consumer trends, including the rise of teledentistry and same-day dentistry, are influencing the dental 3D printing market.

It highlights the role of 3D printing in the dental industry, including applications in aligners, dentures, and office printing.

Technical advancements in various dental printing technologies are discussed, including VAT photopolymerization, UV material jetting, and metal additive production.

Key Players:

The report provides insights into the strategies of major players in the dental industry, including:

3D Systems

Asiga

BEGO

Dentsply Sirona

Desktop Health (ETEC)

DMG

DWS

EOS

EPlus

Formlabs

Ivoclar

SprintRay

Stratasys

Straumann

Structo

Trumpf

Whip Mix

Market Structure and Competitive Landscape:

It reviews the integration of 3D printing solutions by dental industry leaders and innovators.

The competitive landscape is analyzed by technology segment, including vat photopolymerization dental printing and metal powder bed fusion dental printing.

Quantitative Illustrations:

The report provides quantitative illustrations of key dental printing market trends, including the growth in aligner production, the shift to clinical production, and the market opportunity for dental printing.

The dental 3D printing market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer trends. This report serves as a valuable resource for professionals in the dental industry, 3D printing companies, entrepreneurs, and investors seeking insights into this dynamic market.









