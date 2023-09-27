Global Online Lottery Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Europe Leads the Online Lottery Market in 2022, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Lottery Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online lottery market is expected to grow from $10.04 billion in 2022 to $10.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The online lottery market is expected to reach $14.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The online lottery market research report provides online lottery market statistics, including the online lottery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an online lottery market share, detailed online lottery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the online lottery industry.

The online lottery market is witnessing significant expansion, driven primarily by technological advancements and increased internet penetration. Major players in the market, such as Abacus Solutions, are focusing on innovation to strengthen their position. Abacus Solutions recently acquired Playport Gaming System's mobile and digital platform, enhancing its market reach and providing an opportunity for deeper player engagement through targeted marketing and branded games.

Internet penetration, referring to the percentage of a country's population with internet access, has a direct impact on the online lottery market's growth. With the growing use of smartphones and the internet, lottery sales through mobile platforms have surged. According to a 2021 report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the number of internet users increased by 782 million, representing 63% of the global population, further fueling the market's expansion.

Geographically, Europe led the market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing in the coming years. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The comprehensive market research report serves as an invaluable tool for stakeholders, offering a global perspective on the online lottery industry. It provides crucial insights into market trends, regional shares, and competitive landscapes to assist in informed decision-making and strategic planning. Stay ahead in the dynamic online lottery market and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.75 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14.47 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the online lottery market are

The Camelot Group

International Game Technology PLC.

Lotto Agent

Lotto Direct Limited

Lotto247

Play UK Internet N.V.

ZEAL Network SE

Francaise des Jeux

Intralot SA

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Florida Lottery

California State Lottery

EU Lotto Limited

Agento N.V.

Legacy Eight Curacao N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Online Lottery Market Characteristics



3. Online Lottery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Online Lottery Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Online Lottery Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Lottery Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Online Lottery Market



5. Online Lottery Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Online Lottery Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Online Lottery Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Online Lottery Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Online Lottery Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

The Lotto

Quizzes Type Lottery

Numbers Game

Scratch-Off Instant Games

Other Types

6.2. Global Online Lottery Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Desktop

Mobile

6.3. Global Online Lottery Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online Store

Lottery Offline Store

7. Online Lottery Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Online Lottery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Online Lottery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

