On-Cloud Solutions Gain Momentum in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market - A Closer Look at Delivery Mode Trends

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market by Solution Type, Delivery Mode, Application, End User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is gearing up for substantial growth with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) forecasted for the upcoming period.

Economic and infrastructure development in various regions has propelled revenue generation, while an in-depth analysis of production, import, export, and consumption patterns has illuminated potential opportunities for market participants. The comprehensive report includes both qualitative and quantitative parameters, offering detailed insights into the market's drivers and constraints.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In a bid to forecast revenues and analyze trends, this research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market into the following sub-markets:

Solution Type:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.

Delivery Mode:

On-Cloud

On-Premise

On-Cloud solutions are projected to witness significant market share growth in the forecast period.

Application:

Insurance Claims Review

Payment Integrity

Payment Integrity is anticipated to capture a substantial market share during the forecast period.

End User:

Government Agencies

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Payers are likely to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Region:

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Market Insights:

The report offers insights into various aspects of the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, including:

Market Penetration

Market Development

Market Diversification

Market Trends

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

Product Development & Innovation

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses critical questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast for the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market? How have inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 influenced the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas are most promising for investment in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market?

Companies Mentioned

CGI Inc.

Change Healthcare

Conduent Inc.

Cotiviti Inc.

DXC Technology Company

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

FraudLens Inc.

H20.ai

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Optum Inc.

OSP Labs

SAS Institute Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po8ie3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.