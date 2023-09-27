ApartmentLove Announces Agreement with Yardi and the RentCafe Listing Syndication Portal

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APARTMENTLOVE INC. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”) a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the signing of a new API Access Agreement with Yardi Systems, Inc., a leading provider of connected software solutions for the real estate industry.



“The ability to interface with Yardi clients further validates the quality of our tech and growth through the Internet Listing Industry while introducing ApartmentLove.com to thousands of property managers from across the United States seeking proven effective marketing for their rental listings,” said Cailean Cattani – Head of Sales and Marketing for ApartmentLove. Cailean added, “Through the Yardi RentCafe API, we will be able to provide property managers with a quick and easy avenue to add their entire rental inventory on ApartmentLove.com.”

The exchange of data via the RentCafe API interface and syndication portal ensures essential listing details like photos, property descriptions, amenity lists, and pricing information are kept current on ApartmentLove.com. This means users will have the comfort and confidence needed to make informed rental decisions and compete in competitive rental markets.

With an established presence in more than 100 major rental markets across the United States and ranking especially well on Google for common search terms like “apartments near me” and “apartments for rent” nationwide, this integration gives Yardi clients easy access to a new and proven effective platform in ApartmentLove.com to attract a large audience of well-qualified tenants. This integration eliminates manual data entry saving time and energy while ensuring the accuracy and reliability of advertised property listings, which translates to an improved experience for property managers and renters alike.

Continually improving the internet listing industry by adopting new technologies and forming new partnerships such as this interface with Yardi to accelerate and destress the renting experience, ApartmentLove charges landlords a fee to advertise their rental properties online and is free for users to view listings and schedule viewings from coast to coast and in more than 30-countries around the world.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30 countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Looking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses with many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Cailean Cattani

Head of Sales and Marketing

ApartmentLove Inc.

ccattani@apartmentlove.com

(647) 622-2432

