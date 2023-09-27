Spirulina Powder Market on Track to Achieve US$ 777.18 million by 2033 with a Resilient 6.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spirulina powder market valuation is US$ 472.67 million in 2023. As the demand for nutritious plant-based supplements surges, the spirulina powder market is anticipated to hold a valuation of US$ 777.18 million by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.



Spirulina powder is extracted from spirulina, a blue-green algae that is found to be grown on freshwater bodies, making it one of the most preferred choices for vegetarian fitness enthusiasts all over the world. The superfood status coupled with its rich anti-inflammatory properties has garnered a lot of attention in the world of the vegan fitness industry.

With the influx of nutraceutical manufacturers, the spirulina powder market is likely to expand in recent years. Spirulina powder can solve the problems of malnutrition, food shortages, and other relevant problems leading to food crises in underdeveloped countries. Due to these capabilities, many government bodies are promoting spirulina powder in their programs.

Spirulina powder, which has many medicinal properties as well, is mainly consumed by individuals who are on a weight-loss diet. The protein content along with other minerals and vitamins make spirulina powder a great substitute for chemical steroids and supplements. Spirulina powder can be easily obtained from leading health food stores, e-Commerce businesses, and specialty supplement shops.

Conventional spirulina powder is obtained from the artificial cultivation of spirulina in microclimatic conditions. This type of spirulina powder is relatively cheaper, easily available, and more edible as compared to its organic counterpart. Conventional-type powder dominates the global market with a share of 59.1%.

"There is little to no awareness about the health benefits of spirulina powder. Well-established sports nutrition brands can benefit a lot if they collaborate with world-renowned athletes and fitness figures for the endorsement of spirulina powder", opines Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Spirulina Powder Market Report

Owing to its emerging vegan trend, the United States showcased a 26.8% share of the spirulina powder market.

China has a 9.7% share of the global spirulina market due to its association with the use of spirulina since ancient times.

Based on application type, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals dominate the spirulina powder market with a 72.9% global revenue share.

Emerging brands have come up with many innovative food items that have spirulina powder as their main ingredient, like smoothies, ready-to-serve beverages, and everyday snacks.

Recent Developments in the Spirulina Market

To provide its patients with essential nutrients and vitamins, Mumbai’s Group of Tuberculosis Hospitals recently cultivated spirulina on its premises.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is all set to incorporate spirulina powder into the diets of its astronauts.

GNT Group came up with Exberry Shade Bright Green, a spirulina-infused, green powder that has applications in bakery mixes and seasoning products.



Key Market Players

Clos Sainte Aurore

Spirulina Viva

SPIFORM

Spirulina La Capitelle

Aurospirul

Far East Microalgae Industries Co., Ltd

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

C.B.N. Bio-engineering Co., Ltd

Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co., Ltd

Jiangshan Comp Spirulina Co. Ltd

Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG



Market Segmentation

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements and Pharmaceuticals

Animal & Aquaculture Feed Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

By Sales:

Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Pharma & Drug Stores

Online Retail

Other Retailing Formats

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



