Global Organic Semiconductor Market Size to Reach USD 843.62 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Organic Semiconductor Market size is expected to reach USD 843.62 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in renewable energy sources can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth. By-products from the fossil fuel industry, which can normally be burnt if no other use could be found for them, are most frequently used to make organic semiconductors. The by-products of petroleum industry are subsequently chemically altered to produce value-added goods for diverse uses such as solar cells. It is a popular misperception that organic semiconductors are not a green technology since they are produced from petroleum industry byproducts. When in reality one of the most ecologically benign uses for these by-products one could think of is the production of organic semiconductors useful in solar cells. These waste items can be converted into specialized semiconducting polymers and dyes by power of chemistry.

Market revenue growth is expected to be restrained by limited performance and stability. In comparison to inorganic semiconductors, organic semiconductors frequently perform better and are more unstable. Improvements to organic semiconductor-based devices in terms of effectiveness, reliability, and lifetime remain a significant challenge for researchers. In addition, constraints including difficulty of manufacturing and competition from inorganic semiconductors are expected to restrain the market revenue growth. Organic semiconductors require more complex fabrication techniques than inorganic semiconductors do. Scalable and economical production procedures must be developed for organic semiconductor-based products to be extensively employed. Inorganic semiconductors such as silicon still dominate the electronics industry due to their superior performance and established infrastructure. Intense competition exists in the organic semiconductor industry in terms of technological advancements and market penetration.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 116.93 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 21.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 843.62 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Material type, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA Key companies profiled BASF SE, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Merck KGaA, Novaled GmbH, Samsung, Sony Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Universal Display Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global organic semiconductor market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective organic semiconductors. Some major players included in the global organic semiconductor market report are:

Strategic Development

On 24 November 2022, the signing of an extended collaboration agreement between ASCA and Raynergy Tek, the global leader in organic semiconductor chemistry, coincides with the launch of their new manufacturing line and strengthens their long-standing relationship. This time, an ASCA OPV structure was installed at Raynergy Tek's brand-new production facility in Taiwan. The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance Raynergy Tek's newest semiconductor materials to demonstrate the progress that has been made jointly over the past several years. In November of 2022, Raynergy started a new manufacturing line to handle the rising demand for OPV.

On 4 July 2023, Epishine, a leader in the indoor solar cell market, and Raynergy Tek, a producer of cutting-edge organic semiconductors, announced the signing of a supplier agreement. By working together and combining their skills, they want to advance the area of indoor solar cell technology. This strategic alliance marks an important step in that direction. The European Commission estimates that by 2025, 78 million batteries will be wasted every day due to the explosive expansion of IoT devices. There has never been a greater pressing need for a long-term answer to this problem. As Epishine ramps up production to fulfill the demand for billions of units, this agreement represents a crucial step in guaranteeing a dependable material supply.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The polyethylene segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. High-density polyethylene sheet is commonly utilized as a semiconductor material due to its robustness and resistance to acids and impurities such as mold and mildew. It can be used to create plastic components and accessories that meet the demanding criteria for quality and purity set by the industry due to its versatility and malleability. In addition to being simpler to process, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) is also cheaper than more conventional materials such as quartz or ceramics.

The system component segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing expansion activities by key market players. For instance, Kyocera Corporation will construct its largest manufacturing plant ever in Japan, increasing the company's ability to produce parts such as organic semiconductor packages and crystal device packages. Executives from Kyocera and the governor of Kagoshima were present for a signing ceremony on April 20, 2022. The company's Kagoshima-based Sendai Plant Campus was scheduled to begin building the following month.

The organic semiconductor market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing investments and Research and Development (R&D) activities in this region. For instance, the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill is leading a team of four universities that have been given USD 7.5 million by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop organic semiconductors for the next electronics. The Carolina-led team's chemists, physicists, and engineers joined together to forge fresh directions for a particular class of semiconductors known as organic semiconductors. The performance and capabilities of organic semiconductors, such as the organic light-emitting diode TVs seen in many homes, can be enhanced by the application of molecular doping. To alter a semiconductor material's electrical conductivity entails chemically combining the semiconductor material with outside substances. Molecular doping is increasingly dependent on organic electronics, which include thermoelectronics, bioelectronics, organic solar cells, and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) TVs.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global organic semiconductor market based on the material type, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Polyethylene Poly Aromatic Ring Copolymer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) System Component Organic Photovoltaic (OPV) OLED Lighting Printed Batteries Organic RFID Tags Display Applications Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

