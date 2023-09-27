Global Competitive Landscape in Flexible Batteries - Insights into Key Competitors, Market Shares, and Geographic Presence

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Flexible Batteries market is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections indicating it will surge to an impressive $1.1 billion by the year 2030. In 2022, the market was estimated at $225.1 million, and this upward trajectory is set to continue, driven by an extraordinary Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Geographic Insights:

The United States: In 2022, the Flexible Batteries market in the U.S. reached an estimated value of $70 million.

China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve a substantial market size of $184 million by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 21% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are each forecasted to grow at 19.3% and 18.1%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 14.8%.

Market Overview:

The Flexible Batteries market report offers a comprehensive analysis of this rapidly growing industry. It focuses on various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The report provides insights into recent trends and forecasts, covering the period from 2022 to 2030. It analyzes various types of flexible batteries, including thin-film, printed, curved, rechargeable, and single-use, examining their applications across wearable devices, entertainment (toys and games), medical devices, smart cards (e-cards), backup power, portable electronics, and more.

The report also presents an eight-year perspective on the market, offering a breakdown of value sales between 2023 and 2030. Overall, it delivers a comprehensive overview of the Flexible Batteries market's performance and growth prospects, spanning from 2014 through 2030.

Select Competitors:

Blue Spark Technologies

BrightVolt, Inc.

Enfucell Oy

Guangzhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

NEC Energy Solutions, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

STMicroelectronics NV

Ultralife Corporation

What's New?

The report includes special coverage of ongoing global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's easing of its zero-COVID policy, potential supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession.

Additionally, it provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, along with market presence categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial across multiple geographies. The report offers access to digital archives and a Research Platform, with complimentary updates available for one year.

