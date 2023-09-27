Comprehensive Overview of the Global Social Media Advertising Landscape - Historical Data, Future Projections, and Market Dynamics

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Media Advertising: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Social Media Advertising market is experiencing significant growth, with estimates indicating that it will reach an impressive $471.9 billion by 2030. In 2022, the market was valued at $242.8 billion, and this growth trajectory is expected to continue, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Segmentation & Projections:

This growth is attributed to several key segments, including:

Desktop: The desktop segment is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR, reaching $279.1 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Mobile: Growth in the mobile segment has been readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next eight-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Highlights:

The United States is currently estimated to have a market value of $63.9 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $119.4 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each projected to grow at 2.8% and 6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately -2% CAGR.

Report Overview:

In this comprehensive market analysis, we provide a detailed overview of the global social media advertising industry. The study covers various geographic regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report presents recent past, current, and future analyses for social media advertising, considering both desktop and mobile platforms. The report includes historical sales data from 2014 to 2021 and future projections up to 2030, complete with the corresponding Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR).

Additionally, we assess market competition, highlighting key competitors in each region for the year 2023. This analysis serves as a valuable resource for understanding market trends and dynamics across the globe, offering insights into the evolving landscape of social media advertising.

Select Competitors:

What's New?

The report also provides special coverage on current global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-COVID policy and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Additionally, it offers insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates, access to digital archives, and Research Platforms. Complimentary updates for one year are included.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

