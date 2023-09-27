Key Market Trends in Articulated Robots - Staubli, ABB, FANUC, and Other Major Players Analyzed

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Articulated Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Articulated Robots market is on an impressive growth trajectory, with forecasts indicating it will surge to a substantial $45.4 billion by 2030. In 2022, the market was estimated at $13.9 billion, and this growth is expected to continue at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2022 to 2030.

Geographic Insights:

The United States: In 2022, the Articulated Robots market in the U.S. reached an estimated value of $4.1 billion.

China: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to achieve a significant market size of $7.6 billion by 2030, with a noteworthy CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are each forecasted to grow at 14.6% and 13.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 11.4%.

Market Overview:

The Articulated Robots market report offers an in-depth analysis of this rapidly expanding industry. It spans from 2014 to 2030, evaluating various geographic regions, functions, and verticals.

The report assesses market presence and key competitors across the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It provides insights based on historical reviews, current and future sales projections, and percentage breakdowns by value sales for different functions and verticals. Moreover, the report offers a glimpse into the competitive landscape within each region for the year 2023.

Select Competitors:

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Motoman

ABB Group

Acmi Spa

Aurotek Corporation

Cassioli Srl

Cma Robotics SpA

Comau SpA

Daihen Corporation

Denso Corporation

Engel Austria GmbH

FANUC Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Omron Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

What's New?

The report includes special coverage of ongoing global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's easing of its zero-COVID policy, potential supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession.

Additionally, it provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, along with market presence categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial across multiple geographies. The report offers access to digital archives and a Research Platform, with complimentary updates available for one year.

