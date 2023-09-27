IBA finalizes contract with Medtechnica Ltd for two Proteus®ONE proton therapy solutions at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel  



Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, September 27, 2023 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed the final contract with Medtechnica Ltd for the installation of two Proteus®ONE1compact proton therapy solutions at the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel. This follows the signature of a binding term sheet previously announced in May 2023 .



Sourasky Medical Center has been selected by the Israeli Ministry of Health to host the first national proton therapy center in Israel, bringing this cutting-edge technology to hundreds of patients per year. The project is fully financed and IBA received the first payment in July 2023.

The integrated solution also includes a fully integrated quality assurance (QA) hardware and software package from IBA Dosimetry. Once approved by regulatory authorities, IBA will upgrade the two systems with DynamicARC®2, IBA’s unique Arc Proton Therapy solution. The contract includes long-term operation and maintenance services to be provided by IBA.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Ichilov Hospital / Sourasky Medical Center

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) is the largest acute care facility in Israel, treating about 400,000 patients and hosting 1.8 million patient visits per year. A 1500-bed world-class governmental academic medical center, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center serves a population of one million people, including residents from the greater Tel Aviv area and visitors to the metropolis.

About Medtechnica Ltd

Founded in 1953, Medtechnica specializes in importing, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and equipment. A subsidiary of the Ilex Group (TASE:ILX), the company partners with international blue-chip companies healthcare professionals and purchasing departments to provide them with holistic solutions for the Israeli market. Our customers include HMOs, public hospitals, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense, the Israeli Police Department, and private health institutions and clinics, as well as private customers.

1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235

2 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under development phase





