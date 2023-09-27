BioAdaptives, Inc. Redefines Its Expanding Role of Providing Innovative Human Health Products While Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc., Targets Animal Health and Botanical Drugs

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today new directions and activities intended to expand the Company’s role in providing additional products for human health. Besides continuing to develop and market novel all natural supplement formulations for general use, BDPT is developing potential products that are designed to benefit more specific sectors such as Women’s and Men’s Health. Additional expansion under consideration includes the marketing of natural topical formulations based upon current ongoing research and certain functional foods with demonstrated health benefits.

BioAdaptives’ wholly owned subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc., will focus on two commercial activities: animal health and botanical drugs. The Company will continue to market its current popular Equine and Canine products while developing new natural formulations under the guidance of experienced new Directors, Bruce Colclasure and Dr. Charles Timmerman, D.V.M. In addition, with the new realigned functions and products, where botanical drugs development being a LiveStock Impact, Inc. function, Dr. Yagang Liu and Dr. David Allen have now joined the Board of Directors of LiveStock Impact, Inc. and resigned from BioAdaptives, Inc. Their anticipated contribution to the development of various botanical drugs, including several patented by Dr. Liu, would be much valued here.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO of BioAdaptives,Inc., comments, “We are very pleased that the timely separation and delineation of activities for each of the two companies is in concert with the appointments of new Directors with individual relevant expertise.

“Although the separation of these areas is designed to be efficient, we know that there is a common benefit for everyone because of the inherent and continual cross-over of knowledge among human and animal health endeavors. We continue to reach out to potential domestic and international collaborators to build a more diverse and global enterprise.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About LiveStock Impact, Inc.

LiveStock Impact, Inc. will continue with the development and distribution of health and wellness products unique for animals. Presently, products for canine and equine users provide for improved appearance and general health as well as rejuvenating the animal for overall performance. The new company will continue its efforts beginning as an operating division of BioAdaptives, Inc., but, as a wholly owned subsidiary, will gain the corporate independence to explore new alliances, develop new markets and products, and consider new and unique solutions for growth and expansion. The new Company will continue to rely upon past science and nutrition advisors to assist in product and formulation decisions. The products for horses and dogs have demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. These products include Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All In One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses

