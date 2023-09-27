Quantum Computing Inc. to Present at 8th Annual Dawson James Conference

LEESBURG, VA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (“QCi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company, will present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter, Florida. To view the webcast of this presentation click this link .

QCi CEO and CFO will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and deliver the Company’s presentation as shown below.

8th Annual Dawson James Conference

When: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. – Preserve Ballroom B

Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter, Florida

About Quantum Computing Inc.



Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company provides accessible and affordable solutions with real-world industrial applications, using nanophotonic-based quantum entropy that can be used anywhere and with little to no training, operates at normal room temperatures, low power and is not burdened with unique environmental requirements. QCi is competitively advantaged delivering its quantum solutions at greater speed, accuracy, and security at less cost. QCi’s core nanophotonic-based technology is applicable to both quantum computing as well as quantum intelligence, cybersecurity, sensing and imaging solutions, providing QCi with a unique position in the marketplace. QCi’s core entropy computing capability, the Dirac series, delivers solutions for both binary and integer-based optimization problems using over 11,000 qubits for binary problems and over 1000 (n=64) qubits for integer-based problems, each of which are the highest number of variables and problem size available in quantum computing today. Using the Company’s core quantum methodologies, QCi has developed specific quantum applications for AI, cybersecurity, and remote sensing, including its Reservoir Photonic Computer series (intelligence), reprogrammable and non-repeatable Quantum Random Number Generator (cybersecurity) and LiDAR and Vibrometer (sensing) products. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Quantum Innovative Solutions



Quantum Innovative Solutions (QI Solutions or QIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is an Arizona-based supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

About Dawson James

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

QCi Media and Investor Contact

Jessica Tocco, CEO

A10 Associates

Tel: 765-210-0875

Jessica.Tocco@a10associates.com