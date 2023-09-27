Magnite Integrates Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud to Enhance Secure Data Activation for Agencies, Advertisers and Media Owners Across Magnite’s Streaming Supply

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that it has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Snowflake will be enabled within Magnite Access, the company’s suite of audience and identity tools that empowers publishers and buyers to manage, create, and transact audience segments in a variety of ways.



Through this collaboration, agencies, advertisers, and media owners can leverage data according to their business needs across Magnite’s extensive streaming supply, which spans 80+ million CTV households in the US and accounts for 90% of ad-supported CTV viewers in the country. Mutual agency clients including GALE, GroupM and Omnicom Media Group will leverage this integration.

Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud enables thousands of organizations to explore, share, and unlock the true value of their data. Clients use Snowflake to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies.

“Snowflake occupies a unique position in the marketplace in that we’re equipped to enable data connectivity in a transparent, privacy-preserving manner,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head, Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “Our partnership with Magnite will allow us to provide scaled activation for advertisers and agencies, ensuring they’re able to drive consistent results despite the upcoming changes to the addressability landscape.”

“Although the audience-based transaction model continues to be presented with challenges, buyers and sellers still desire to leverage first and third party data to make the most of their high-value assets,” said Kristen Williams, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Magnite. “We look forward to being able to deliver value for our clients with the combination of our best-in-class technology and access to premium supply combined with Snowflake’s powerful and secure data offering.”

“In today’s landscape where client first-party data activation is a core strategic element across all channels, Omni's integration with Magnite via Snowflake provides our OMG advertisers a direct and secure path to audience activation,” said Josh Farbman, US Head of Activation at Annalect. “This enables them to focus investment towards the most relevant consumers, while also benefiting from the cost and performance efficiencies that direct integrations with the supply-side offer.”

"The true value of data is realized by how well you can activate against it," said Evan Hanlon, Global CEO of Choreograph. "This partnership will not only enhance the value of GroupM Premium Marketplace by connecting our data directly to supply, it will further extend the advantages of best-in-class campaign activation to GroupM clients by bringing insights and investment closer together than ever before.”

