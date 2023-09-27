CISO Global Launches Channel Program To Extend Reach Through Value Added Resellers, Managed Service Providers and Strategic Partners

Global cybersecurity provider to offer three levels of engagement to aid partners in supporting their end-user clients

Scottsdale, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, has launched a channel sales partnership program to extend its reach through value added resellers (VARs), managed services providers (MSPs), and strategic partners. Available in the U.S. and Latin America, where CISO Global has a large presence, the new program is aimed at providing the full complement of CISO Global services to end-user customers through an extended network of partners that will be serviced and supported by the CISO Global team.

The program is structured by type of engagement and extends to multiple partnership models, including reseller, referral/mutual referral, and strategic. Each partnership tier has a corresponding level of support and financial compensation.

“CISO Global offers a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity and risk management services and solutions,” said Deb Smith, Chief Financial Officer for CISO Global. “We believe in the strategic value of opening our portfolio to other organizations so they can strengthen their cybersecurity posture through our integrated approach, solutions portfolio, and focus on compliance. This strategy is effective in providing optimal protection from the increase in cyberattacks facing the industry.”

Structured to be simple and easy, the program provides onboarding to partners through a series of training programs and sales enablement resources and tools designed to support business development efforts. The range of program benefits includes:

- Marketing development funds

- Ongoing sales and technical training

- Dedicated channel account managers to support all aspects of the partnership

- Business development experts to support the customer sales lifecycle, help with proposals,

project kick-offs and project management

- Significant reseller discounts, referral commissions and finders’ fees

- Channel marketing manager support with virtual and in-person events

- Partner portal that will launch in the first quarter of 2024

Each end-user client can collaborate with CISO Global and their IT partner as desired to develop tailor-made solutions to strengthen their security posture.

“We are excited to align with CISO Global,” said Vinay Riwat, head of channel for Cigniti, the world’s leading AI and IP-led digital assurance and digital engineering services company. “With their comprehensive portfolio, we are now able to offer products and services that ensure business risk assurance across software development lifecycle through embedded security in digital platforms and secured enterprise infrastructure. We know that enterprises require much more comprehensive protection these days to even begin to level up in this area, and this is an important opportunity for us to add value to our current customers.”

“We are committed to helping the industry accelerate its ongoing push to enhance the effectiveness of cybersecurity in the marketplace,” added CISO Global CEO David Jemmett. “This program leverages our IP, enabling us to bring a more holistic experience to more organizations that are looking for new and strategic ways to solve today’s cybersecurity crisis.”

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

