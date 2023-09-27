Mainz Biomed to Present Detailed Results of ColoFuture Study at International Conference on Gastroenterology

Clinical trial evaluating the Company’s novel mRNA biomarkers demonstrated sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 94% with specificity of 97% and advanced adenoma sensitivity of 81%





Pulsus Group’s 4th International Conference on Gastroenterology, to be held in Paris, France, brings together world-renowned speakers to share discoveries and receive updates in the field of Gastroenterology

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today that it will present the positive detailed results from its ColoFuture study at the 4th International Conference on Gastroenterology which occurs on October 16th - 18th in Paris, France. The ColoFuture study was a multi-center international clinical trial assessing the potential to integrate a portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into ColoAlert®, the Company’s highly efficacious, and easy-to-use screening test for colorectal cancer (CRC) being commercialized across Europe and in select international territories.

"The data generated from this study represents a potentially ground-breaking milestone for CRC detection and we are excited to share the details of our findings with the attending audience of international medical experts,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “Multiple novel mRNA biomarkers were identified for possible integration into our pivotal FDA PMA clinical trial, and we look forward to comparing ColoFuture’s data outcome with results from our eAArly DETECT clinical study which remains on track to report in Q4 of this year.”

Presentation Details:

Abstract QC-ICGR23-128 Session



Poster session, 4th International Conference of Gastroenterology, Paris, France



Title A novel and non-invasive mRNA and AI based early Colorectal Cancer and Advanced Adenoma detection approach - First interim data review of the international COLOFUTURE case control study Speaker Dr. Moritz Eidens





The ColoFuture study was an international clinical trial assessing the performance of ColoAlert with the Company’s novel mRNA markers to determine sensitivity and specificity for colorectal adenocarcinoma and advanced precancerous lesions in the colon. It included 220 subjects aged 40-85 (45% female, 55% male, average age 62.3 years) from participating centers in Germany, Norway and Denmark. The Company reported topline results from ColoFuture in September 2023, and key highlights included a sensitivity of 94% and specificity of 97% for colorectal cancer, along with a sensitivity of 81% for advanced adenomas. The eAArly DETECT study is the U.S. component of ColoFuture which is enrolling 250 subjects across 25 sites.

The 4th International Conference on Gastroenterology brings together world-renowned speakers including scientists, doctors, professors, examiners, instructors, and researchers to share discoveries and ground-breaking ideas in the field of gastrointestinal research.

About ColoAlert®

ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed’s flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert® detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis ( Dollinger et al., 2018 ). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert® will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial ‘ReconAAsense.’ Once approved in the US, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert® should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter /X and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 7, 2023. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.