Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC President, Scott Powell, Named by Business Insider Magazine as one of the Nation’s Top 18 Public Relations Executives

New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, a consulting agency that provides customized corporate communications and strategic investor relations advisory services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies, today announced that its President, Scott Powell, was named as one of Business Insider’s 18 leading U.S. crisis communications and public relations (“PR”) experts in the United States.

Utilizing criteria such as clients, influence, and impact -- and including industry professionals who counseled such clients as Tylenol (during its 1982 poisoning scare), E. Jean Carroll, and President Biden himself – Business Insider named the 18 PR executives it believes have demonstrated the most effective track record in managing a diverse range of crisis situations.

Powell, who has nearly 25 years of Wall Street experience and has provided investor and public relations counsel to some 150+ public companies, has been widely published, quoted and interviewed on a variety of investor relations and public relations topics, including crisis communications. He is widely recognized for his work in crisis communications issues that have included public company hostile takeovers, federal lawsuits, misinformation, short sellers, earnings surprises, executive departures, and union strikes, among other challenging situations that require PR expertise.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC currently provides numerous public and pre-IPO corporate clients with investor relations, corporate communications, media relations and, of course, crisis communications services. More information about Skyline and the executive team is available on their website at www.skylineccg.com .

Business Insider’s story can be found at https://www.businessinsider.com/meet-the-top-pr-people-in-crisis-communications-2023-9#scott-powell-skyline-corporate-communications-15

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”), with locations in New York City & Boston, is a consulting agency that provides customized investor relations, corporate communications, media relations, and strategic consulting services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. Our senior-level team has worked with hundreds of U.S.-listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps, successfully broadening awareness for our clients within the financial community. At Skyline, we bring a strategic, hands-on mindset that aligns traditional investor relations and public relations strategies with new media technologies to deliver an impactful, unified story that resonates with the financial community. In 2021, Skyline launched the “Skyline Signature Series,” a live webinar event that provides public companies with an effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live CEO virtual presentations.

For further information, please visit Skyline’s website at www.skylineccg.com and on our social media channels:



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skyline-corporate-communications-group-llc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Skyline_CCG

Stocktwits: https://stocktwits.com/SkylineCCG