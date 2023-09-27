Virtuozzo To Discuss Next-Generation Cloud at infra/STRUCTURE Summit

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced its Vice President of Cloud, Joe Morgan will be participating in a panel discussion at the upcoming infra/STRUCTURE Summit, scheduled for October 4-5 in Toronto, Canada.

Founded by independent research and consulting firm, Structure Research, infra/STRUCTURE is an exclusive industry summit that brings together executives from across the Internet infrastructure ecosystem - cloud, data center, edge, and managed infrastructure - for high-value networking and a frank discussion about the industry’s status and future directions. infra/STRUCTURE creates an environment where conversations happen and relationships are built against the backdrop of third-party analysis and engaged discussion of the sector’s most pertinent issues and challenges.

Morgan will be speaking on Wednesday, October 4, during Track 3 of the summit at the session titled: “Next-Generation Mass-Market Cloud Services.” The panel will discuss how hosting and cloud services are evolving rapidly, with an increasing orientation to CMS, e-commerce platforms and disaster recovery, while providers are turning to hypercale and webscale platforms for raw infrastructure and value-add capabilities around security, CDN and performance. This discussion will strive to answer the questions about where there will be growth and where the opportunities lie.

Additional panelists for this discussion include Ben Gabler, CEO, Rocket.net; Carrie Wheeler, President, Liquid Web and Philbert Shih, Managing Director, Structure Research.

One of the biggest changes in the infrastructure business is Virtuozzo’s ability to simplify infrastructure access and pricing, empowering service providers to access and resell the infrastructure they need without becoming dependent on the hyperscalers. ​For more information about the Summit and to register, please visit: https://www.infrastructuresummit.io/registration



About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides end-to-end IaaS and PaaS cloud enablement solutions for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable, and easier to use than services based on hyperscale public clouds or legacy enterprise cloud platforms. Virtuozzo solutions are used by more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology and has contributed to numerous virtualization and open-source projects over the last 22 years. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has 335 employees across the US, UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific.