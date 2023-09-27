Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data on Novel drug-Fc conjugate CD388 at IDWeek 2023

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it will present new data on its drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) candidate, CD388, in an oral presentation and two poster presentations at IDWeek 2023. The conference will take place both in-person at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA and virtually from October 11 – 15, 2023.



CD388 is being developed for the universal protection of influenza A and B under an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), a Johnson & Johnson company. Janssen recently delivered its Election to Proceed Notice for CD388 with the intent to transfer its rights and obligations to another entity.

Presentation details are summarized below:

Title: In Vivo Efficacy of CD388, a Novel Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC), Against Seasonal Subtypes of Influenza in Prophylaxis in Immune Competent Mice, and in a Severe Immunodeficient (SCID) Mouse Model

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Session Title: Experimental Therapeutics

Session Location: 102 AB

Date and Time: October 14, 2023, 10:30AM – 11:45 AM ET

Title: Single Ascending Dose Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Subcutaneous and Intramuscular CD388, a Novel Long-acting Drug-Fc Conjugate for Universal Prevention of Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza

Presenter: Shawn Flanagan, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Session Title: New Antimicrobial Drug Development

Session Location: Hall B&C

Date and Time: October 14, 2023, 12:15– 1:30 PM ET



Title: Efficacy of CD388, a Novel Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC), is Driven by the Small Molecule Neuraminidase Inhibitor (NAI)

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Session Title: Antimicrobial Novel Agents

Session Location: Hall B&C

Date and Time: October 14, 2023, 12:15PM – 1:30PM ET

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).



About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to whether Janssen will identify another party and consummate an assignment transferring the rights and obligations related to CD388, whether Janssen or an assignee will conduct additional clinical trials of CD388, and whether CD388 will ultimately be proven safe or effective for prevention of influenza infection or any indication. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, such as unanticipated delays in or negative results from Cidara’s preclinical or clinical trials, delays in action by regulatory authorities due to limitations on inspections and other COVID-19-related effects, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or other obstacles on the enrollment of patients or other aspects of CD388 development. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cidara’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

