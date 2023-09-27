CBMJ Completes Purchase of American Media Periscope, Creating a New Patriot Media Company

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CBMJ Inc. Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) today announced that it has completed the purchase of American Media Periscope for $2.2M, solidifying the combination of two powerhouse “New Media” companies in the patriot media world.



CBMJ will issue a $2.0M non-interest bearing note payable over 4 years and issue 2.0M shares of Restricted Common stock. Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism is publicly traded under the symbol CBMJ.

The mission of AMP NEWS is devoted to serving our audience with the most conscientious, straightforward information available. We regard every genre as significant. Political, financial, education, and medical is dissected and delivered to our viewers to help them think limitlessly, and to arrive at their own conclusions. No longer telling people what to think but giving them the evidence they need to make up their own minds.

Kris Edelkamp, CEO of AMPNews, Inc. who will continue to run daily operations over the network, commented: “I’m proud to be a part of such a phenomenal organization of experts, who state facts boldly and with integrity. The mind is arguably the most powerful tool the human body has. Freeing people of programming and offering a real source for data changes our very existence.”

In two short years, American Media Periscope has been in a constant state of transformation. The hosts, producers, directors, designers, technical pros, and executive team collaborate as a single unit, providing the quality broadcasting that has become the backbone of the new media. The revolution will continue, and the network will continue to be on the front lines. Our goal for the company is to continue moving forward and become a 24-hour news network that every person can have as a “one-stop-shop” for their daily digest of information.

Mark Schaftlein, CEO of both Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism and Capital Consulting Inc., says, "We are delighted that we have closed the transaction and we welcome the opportunity to build a Patriot based media company. By combining the companies, we are well positioned to leverage each other’s strengths while streamlining our processes."

Floyd Brown, a Director of CBMJ and founder of Western Journal, a digital news publication upholding Christian values and Citizens United, stated: “As tech suppression grows, the challenges grow, and the opportunity grows. This is the start of something huge."

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web based Patriot Company.

