Rising Oral Hygiene Awareness and Prevalence of Oral Diseases Drive the Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market

The global Dental Surgical Equipment market is on a growth trajectory, with estimations indicating it will reach a substantial $7.9 billion by 2030. In 2022, the market was valued at $5.2 billion, and this upward trend is expected to continue, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Segmentation & Projections:

The market's growth is fueled by several key segments, including:

Handheld Instruments: This segment is projected to record a 5% CAGR, reaching $1.8 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Lasers: Growth in the Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Highlights:

The United States currently holds an estimated market value of $1.4 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $1.7 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at rates of 2.7% and 4.3%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to reach a market value of $1.1 billion by 2030.

Report Overview:

The global dental surgical equipment market is poised for significant growth, driven by increased awareness of oral hygiene and the prevalence of oral diseases. Factors such as the adoption of novel dental practice strategies and the shift towards group and corporate dental practices contribute to this growth.

Rising healthcare spending and improved access to care facilities further bolster market growth. While developed regions continue to be primary revenue contributors, Asia-Pacific and other developing regions exhibit promising growth potential due to increasing healthcare awareness. However, challenges such as inadequate reimbursements, regulatory constraints, and the demand for refurbished equipment must be addressed for sustained market success.

Technology innovations, including CAD/CAM techniques and 3D printing, are boosting adoption rates, with dental lasers emerging as the fastest-growing product category. Infection control equipment is gaining traction amid rising infection risks, and dental equipment leasing offers an affordable alternative. The market analysis includes key players and provides a global perspective on sales and value breakdown by region for various dental surgical equipment categories.

Select Competitors:

3M Company

A-dec Inc.

AMD LASERS LLC

Biolase Europe GmbH

Carestream Dental LLC

Danaher Corporation

DCI International

DentalEZ Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

G&H Orthodontics Inc.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC

Integra LifeSciences

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

J. Morita Mfg. Corp.

Midmark Corporation

NSK Nakanishi Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Takara Belmont Corporation

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Ultradent Products Inc.

Young Innovations Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

What's New?

The report also provides special coverage on current global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-COVID policy and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.

Additionally, it offers insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates, and access to digital archives and Research Platforms. Complimentary updates for one year are included.

