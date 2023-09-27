Key Market Trends in Endodontic Supplies - Instrumentation Innovations, Obturation Techniques, and Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endodontic Supplies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Endodontic Supplies market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with expectations to reach a substantial $2.7 billion by the year 2030. In 2022, the market was estimated at $1.4 billion, and this surge is projected to continue, driven by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Geographic Insights:

The United States: In 2022, the Endodontic Supplies market in the U.S. reached an estimated value of $391.7 million.

China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve a remarkable market size of $674.9 million by 2030, with an extraordinary CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are each forecasted to grow at 4.4% and 6.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.7%.

Market Overview:

The Endodontic Supplies market report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, shedding light on influential market insights. It explores world market trajectories, emphasizing the importance of preserving natural teeth as a driving factor for growth. The report discusses recent market activity and the critical role of an aging population in boosting the sales of Endodontic Supplies. It highlights the growing need for endodontic treatments and products due to rising life expectancies, with developed markets leading the way while developing economies spearhead future growth.

The analysis also includes a global perspective on key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and their market presence categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial. It discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the potential of a looming global recession.

Market Trends & Drivers:

The report delves into noteworthy trends and issues shaping the Endodontic Supplies market. It emphasizes the importance of Endodontic Files as essential instruments for endodontic treatments, with ongoing improvements in design and function. The report also highlights the significance of obturation, an important technique for filling root canals.

Furthermore, the analysis covers the critical role of endodontic irrigants in root canal disinfection, providing a comparative assessment of common endodontic irrigants. It explores how increasingly complex endodontic cases are driving advancements in the field, with general dentists increasingly performing these treatments.

Innovations in instrumentation, visualization techniques, endodontic materials, and surgical procedures are discussed, with nanotechnology in dental fillings and implants and automation in root canal therapy gaining prominence. Stem cell therapy, regenerative endodontics, and the use of bioactive materials are also part of the evolving landscape of Endodontic Supplies.

The report addresses concerns about the use of certain materials causing discoloration of teeth, the risk of mercury contamination in root canals, and the presence of bacteria in root canals.

What's New?

The report includes special coverage on current global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China's zero-COVID policy, and its 'bumpy' reopening. It addresses supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession.

Furthermore, the report offers insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, as well as market presence across multiple geographies, categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial. It provides access to digital archives and a Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

