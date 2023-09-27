Analyzing Market Penetration, Development, Diversification, and Trends in the Global Golf Ball Market

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Golf Ball Market by Type (Advanced Balls, Practice & Range Balls, Recycled Balls), Application (Leisure, Professional) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Golf Ball Market has witnessed robust growth and is poised to achieve even greater heights. In 2022, the market was estimated to be worth USD 658.73 million, and in 2023, it reached USD 714.95 million. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.01% during the period from 2023 to 2030, ultimately reaching a valuation of USD 1,313.97 million by 2030.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation:

The ongoing research into the Global Golf Ball Market takes into account the cumulative impact of significant global events such as COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the challenge of high inflation. These factors are expected to have long-term effects on the market. The study examines how changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions resulting from the pandemic have influenced the golf ball market.

Additionally, it considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe stemming from the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for supply-demand dynamics, pricing pressures, and import/export activities.

Moreover, the report addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy and outlines fiscal policies aimed at measuring and mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Global Golf Ball Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type:

Advanced Balls

Practice & Range Balls

Recycled Balls

X-Out Balls

Among these, Advanced Balls are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Application:

Leisure

Professional

The Leisure segment is expected to capture a substantial market share during the forecast period.

Region:

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report offers insights into the following areas:

Market Penetration

Market Development

Market Diversification

Market Trends

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

Product Development & Innovation

The report answers key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Golf Ball Market? How have inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaped the Global Golf Ball Market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas are promising for investment in the Global Golf Ball Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Golf Ball Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Golf Ball Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Golf Ball Market? Which modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Golf Ball Market?

Companies Mentioned

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bridgestone Golf, Inc.

Callaway Golf Company

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Dixon Golf

HONMA GOLF

Mizuno Corporation

Nike Inc.

OnCore Golf Technology, Inc.

Snell Golf

TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc.

Tee Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Toppoint

XXIO by Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74aay8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment