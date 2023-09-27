Global Competitive Landscape in Application Containers - Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Other Major Players Analyzed

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Containers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Application Containers market is experiencing a monumental surge and is projected to reach an astounding $44.6 billion by 2030. In 2022, the market was estimated at $5.7 billion, and this robust growth is set to continue at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Geographic Insights:

The United States: In 2022, the Application Containers market in the U.S. reached an estimated value of $1.8 billion.

China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve a substantial market size of $7.5 billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 28.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are each projected to grow at 25.7% and 24.8%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 20.4%.

Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Volume of Data Due to Increase in Adoption of IoT to Drive the Market for Application Container

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Computing to Spur Market Growth

Containers-as-a-service Gains in Popularity

Docker Platform to Witness Rapid Growth in Future, Kubernetes to Also Increase

Rising Popularity of Application Containers over Virtual Machines

Container Security Services Gain Popularity

Growing Demand for Containerization in the Financial Services Sector

Innovations/Launches to Drive Market Growth

Market Overview:

The Application Containers market report offers an in-depth analysis of this rapidly expanding industry. It covers sales data from 2014 to 2030, evaluating various segments, including Data Management & Orchestration, and Monitoring & Security.

The report provides insights into market presence and key competitors across the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It includes historical reviews, current and future sales projections, and percentage breakdowns by value sales for different segments. Additionally, the report offers an overview of the competitive landscape within each region for the year 2022.

Select Competitors:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apprenda, Inc.

Bluedata Software Inc.

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Docker Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Jelastic

Joyent, Inc.

Kontena

Mesosphere, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Portworx Inc.

Puppet Enterprise

Rancher Labs, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

SUSE LINUX GmbH

Sysdig, Inc.

Twistlock Ltd.

VMware, Inc.

Weaveworks Inc.

What's New?

The report includes special coverage of current global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's easing of its zero-COVID policy, potential supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession.

Additionally, it provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, along with market presence categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial across multiple geographies. The report offers access to digital archives and a Research Platform, with complimentary updates available for one year.

