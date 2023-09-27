Syntiant and GlobalSense Unveil Smart Sensor Edge AI Automotive Solution

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leader in edge AI deployment, and GlobalSense, a developer of sound-based machine learning applications for the automotive industry, today introduced two cloud-free, always-on deep learning solutions for enhancing vehicle safety and security.



Developed utilizing Syntiant’s TinyML Board with embedded NDP101 Neural Decision Processor powered by GlobalSense’s AI models, these ultra-low-power applications use audio event detection (AED) and predictive maintenance to recognize and respond to specific sounds such as tires screeching and glass breaking. Once detected, notifications are instantly sent to predefined recipients via text or email, including the vehicle’s owner, security service providers or authorities as appropriate.

"Syntiant’s processor technology offers an ideal neural platform for GlobalSense to actualize our innovative endpoint AI technology and toolkit, extending to sound sensing and beyond,” said Saeid Safavi, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO at GlobalSense. “This comes with remarkable cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency."

Built from the ground up to process deep learning algorithms, the Syntiant NDP101 can run audio and sensor applications while consuming less than 140 microwatts of power.

“Our neural decisions processors are ideal for any battery-powered application requiring significant deep learning processing,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “The combined hardware and software technologies offer highly accurate, always-on event detection, eliminating noise and false detects, whether it is helping safeguard occupants while the car is being driven or detecting instances of break-ins or vandalism when the vehicle is stationary. This is all done cloud free with minimal power consumption and at exceptionally lower cost.”

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X (formerly Twitter) @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

About GlobalSense

Based in San Diego, Calif. and founded in 2021, GlobalSense develops customized sound-based machine learning models that are significantly smaller and more cost-effective than today's conventional AI platforms. The company’s specialized data collection and management methodologies, along with novel DSP architectures enable the company to build various smart sensing mechanisms for IoT applications including acoustic event detection, computer vision, asset tracking, monitoring and predictive maintenance. More information can be found by visiting https://globalsense.ai/.

