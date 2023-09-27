In-Depth Market Research Report Highlights Drivers, Challenges, and Key Players in the Growing Neuroprosthetics Industry

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuroprosthetics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Neuroprosthetics Market is expected to reach $8.1 billion in 2028 from $5.4 billion in 2023, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

In an ever-evolving healthcare industry, the Neuroprosthetics market has emerged as a sector of paramount importance. This comprehensive market research report provides in-depth knowledge about this cutting-edge market, offering valuable insights into the future trends, sales data, and market forecasts on a global scale.

The study promises essential understanding on products, applications, and region-centered dynamics, permitting a well-rounded comprehension of the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Favorable Demographic Trends

Technological Advancements

Support from Regulatory Agencies

Increasing Pressure to Cut Costs

Robust Funding Environment for Biomedical Research

Unpenetrated Market

Challenges:

High Cost

Technological Challenges

Safety Concerns

Privacy and Accountability Concerns

Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies

Strategies for success are a crucial part of this investigative report, highlighted with an analysis of market competitors, both leaders, and emergents. Information about those predicted to introduce products within the forecast period is critically assessed, granting a glimpse of the changing competitive environment. Additionally, the report encompasses important discussions on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) developments in the neuroprosthetics market, creating a pathway for understanding sustainable practices and consumer perspectives. Stay well informed for savvy decision making - capitalize on the opportunities created by understanding the global neuroprosthetics market dynamics.

This research study aims to thoroughly assess and analyze the neuroprosthetics market, revenue forecasts and future trends, globally, and to provide strategic recommendations for the success of market participants. The scope of the study is global. Current and projected market forecasts during the forecast period (2023 to 2028) are discussed. Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported. This report includes forecasts by product type, application, and region from 2023 through 2028.

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories

Axonics Inc.

Bioventus

Blackrock Neurotech

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cochlear Ltd.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Med-El Medical Electronics

Medtronic

Neuropace Inc.

Paradromics

Sonova

Synchron

Vivani Medical Inc.

Market Highlights:

32 data tables and 49 additional tables

A comprehensive overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for Neuroprosthetics

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global neuroprosthetics market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, type of stimulation technology, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Discussion of ESG developments in Neuroprosthetics market, and an understanding of the importance of ESG, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, and ESG practices in the industry

A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of key patent grants on Neuroprosthetics

Review of the recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, venture fundings, and other impactful strategies contributing to the growth of this market

Identification of leading and emerging competitors in the worldwide neuroprosthetics market, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Cochlear Ltd., Medtronic, and Sonova

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

