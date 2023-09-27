Global Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) Market Size to Reach USD 10.29 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electrical Wiring Interconnected System (EWIS) market size was USD 6.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing passenger traffic and need for aircraft maintenance, rising demand for reliable and safe flight arrangements and emphasis on reducing the cost and weight of airplanes are key factors driving market revenue growth.

EWIS is the wiring system of an aircraft, which transmits electrical energy, including data and signals between two or more intended termination points. This system ensures all the systems are functioning properly even in case of a single fault such as bundle fire, connection failure, or other external failures. The main benefits of using digital EWIS solutions include completing Electrical Load Analysis (ELA) earlier in the program to free engineers to work on other crucial tasks, lowering program risk for type certification and customer acceptance milestones.

These solutions will also help to reduce the number of findings in peer reviews using automated checks during the design process, improving first-time quality with the entire design correctly analyzed every time, and quickly validating early electrical systems design errors. In addition, EWIS prevents manual hardware activation because the circuit has an inherent capability to be retested and usage of serial buses minimizes the weight of connectors and wires. Moreover, these systems are simpler to install and takes less time to make changes or repairs and assembly schematics of electrical wires also help to prevent issues caused by future bad maintenance.

However, complexity of EWIS is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. This complexity is further increased by stringent rules to reduce interference caused by electrical wirings, separation of signal for redundant systems. In addition, rising power consumption due to increase in electrical components for higher performance and capability is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 10.29 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, aviation type, application, end- use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled GKN Aerospace Services Limited, SAFRAN, TE Connectivity, Latecoere, Ducommun Incorporated, Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense, Amphenol Corporation, INTERCONNECT WIRING, L.L.P., AKKA, and Carlisle Companies Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major players included in the global Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) market report are:

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

SAFRAN

TE Connectivity

Latecoere

Ducommun Incorporated

Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense

Amphenol Corporation

INTERCONNECT WIRING, L.L.P.

AKKA

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Strategic Development

On 7 March 2023, Latecoere, a tier 1 partner to significant international aircraft manufacturers, announced its agreement with Bombardier under which Bombardier will acquire the Electrical Wiring and Interconnection Systems (EWIS) business in Mexico.

On 24 January 2023, Siemens Digital Industries Software announced a deal with Heart Aerospace, a Swedish manufacturer of electric aircraft for Capital software portfolio from Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services to support design, development, and certification of zero-emission electric aircraft . Siemens' Capital will supply Electrical and Electronic (E/E) system design and support as Heart Aerospace deals with the market and regulatory demands of increasing performance and commercial certification criteria.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The connectors and connector accessories segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global EWIS market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of connectors and connector accessories to provide reliability, safety, and durability in terms of wire and cable power flow. In addition, evolution of polymers and composites for cables and their accessories due to resistance to various chemicals and vibrations and protection from harsh weather conditions is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 21 April 2021, JAE, announced the launch of KN06 Series, a rectangular single-engagement lever locking modular connection. This connector series simplifies operations and speeds up equipment integration and start at the final installation site with the ability to integrate numerous contacts into a single fitting.

The commercial aviation segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global EWIS market during the forecast period. This is because commercial aviation provides a wide range of enhanced features and modifications for increased customer satisfactions, as well as development of new methods for weight reduction of wiring systems and customer engaging tools such as ongoing trend of In-Flight Entertainment (IFE). The current development of Ethernet wire networking in aircrafts for enhancing customer experience with on-board entertainment facilities is increasing need for EWIS. This is due to key benefits such as high-speed data transfer, dependability, robustness, and better system performance. In addition, major companies are adopting this technology and launching new products to improve the operation of Internet systems in commercial aeroplanes, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. For instance, on 18 April 2023, W. L. Gore & Associates announced the launch of its new Cat8 Ethernet cable for use in aerospace and defense platforms. The speed of data transmission has increased by four times the speed of previous such internet systems with the launch of the new Cat8 Ethernet connection.

The powerplant segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global EWIS market during the forecast period. This is because EWIS in powerplant is created and designed so that the operation of remaining powerplants continues safely without the need for crew members to take immediate action in the case of a component failure. The design protections are implemented to lessen the danger of EWIS damage to aircraft, if a powerplant rotor breaks or fire begins inside the powerplant and burns through the powerplant shell.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global EWIS market in 2022. This is attributed to latest technological advancements and upgrading along with the launch of new products and acquisitions made by different companies. For instance, on 3 May 2021, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) and its Mexican subsidiary Motherson Rolling Stocks S. de R.L. de C.V. (MRS) successfully completed the acquisition of assets and operations of Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) carried out at the Mexico manufacturing facility of Bombardier Transportation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global EWIS market on the basis of component, aviation type, application, end- use, and region:

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Wires and Cables

o Connectors and Connector Accessories

o Electrical Splices

o Electrical Grounding and Bonding Devices

o Clamps

o Protection Materials

o Pressure Seals

o Others

• Aviation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Commercial Aviation

o Military Aviation

o Business and General Aviation

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Avionics

o Interiors

o Powerplant

o Airframe

o Others

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

o Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



