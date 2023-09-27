2023 CAHI World Rabies Day Webinar: Empowering Communities through Innovation: One Health for All

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is thrilled to return this year to host another important webinar as a part of World Rabies Day 2023. In partnership with Zoetis, Ceva, and Boehringer Ingelheim, this year’s webinar theme is Empowering Communities through Innovation: One Health for All, featuring speakers from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, the Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians and Ceva.



September 28th marks the 17th World Rabies Day, an important initiative launched by the World Health Organization to bring awareness to this critical One Health Issue. One Health is a concept that acknowledges that animal health, human health, and our shared environment are part of a deeply interconnected system emphasizing the need for a unified approach to safeguarding all three.

In Canada, underserved, remote communities remain highly vulnerable to the risk of rabies. “World Rabies Day is a perfect opportunity to showcase the innovative work that provincial governments and the Canadian animal health industry are undertaking to empower remote, northern, and, indigenous communities in the fight against rabies,” states Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with indigenous communities, our member companies, stakeholders, and government to establish a national framework to address this public health issue.”

The Canadian Animal Health Institute is hoping that by 2024, September 28th will also serve as “National Rabies Awareness Day in Canada” if Bill C-349 (An Act to establish National Rabies Awareness Day and to provide for the development of a national strategy for combating rabies in Canada), a Private Members’ Bill sponsored by Dr. Brendan Hanley, MP for Yukon, is passed by the federal government.

Additional details about Bill C-349 will be shared during the 2023 World Rabies Day Webinar being hosted by CAHI 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT on September 28th. For webinar information and registration, see https://live.webcastcanada.ca/webcast/registration/cfff4bdf-9eca-4927-a5e6-1884c0c1cfe9

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact info: Eleanor Hawthorn, 437-253-1667 ext. 105, ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca