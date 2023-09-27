Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 8.64 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0%

Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size was valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.05 billion in 2023 to USD 8.64 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The expansion can be credited to the growing geriatric population. Various research studies cite that the prevalence of this condition increases with age. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development-

March 2021: HUYABIO International in collaboration with Tianjin Institute of Pharmaceutical Research submitted a Chinese New Drug Application for Efinaconazole as Jublia for treating onychomycosis.





Request a Sample PDF – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market-103310





Key Takeaways –

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market size in North America was USD 2.07 billion in 2022

Increasing Incidence of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Expected to Propel Market Expansion

The Existence of Promising Pipeline Candidates to Stimulate Market Expansion

The nail paints segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Galderma (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Cipla Inc. (India)

Kaken Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 8.64 Billion Base Year 2022 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size in 2022 USD 4.68 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 136 Segments Covered Product Type, By Route of Administration, Type, Distribution Channel and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market-103310





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis to Drive the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market growth is the growing occurrence of onychomycosis. When compared to that of fingernails, the toenail onychomycosis infection is more common.

Despite such growth opportunities, the unawareness among patients about the seriousness of the infection may hinder the market growth.





Segmentation:

By Product Type

Tablets

Nail Paints

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

By Type

Prescribed

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Owing to Growing Number of Prescriptions for Onychomycosis

The North America dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market share is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The regional expansion can be credited to the surging number of prescriptions for onychomycosis. As per Moberg Pharma AB’s press release, around 5 million prescriptions are written for onychomycosis treatment every year in the region.

The Asia Pacific market for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of diabetes has increased the need for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment in the region, fueling market expansion.





Quick Buy - Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103310





Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Companies Invest in Product Innovations to Outperform the Competitors

Top players of dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment are investing substantial amounts in R&D for the development of innovative products. Some other competitive strategies deployed by companies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and others.





FAQs

How big is the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market?

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market size was USD 4.68 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 8.64 billion in 2030.

How fast is the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market growing?

The Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Global Anti Fungal Drugs Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Skincare Market Trends, Growth and Global Forecast Report

Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment