Small Gas Engines Market to Surpass USD 4.69 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rising Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment and Expanding Construction Industry | Research by SNS Insider

Market Overview

Small gas engines, also known as gasoline engines or petrol engines, are internal combustion engines that are designed to power a wide range of small machines and equipment. These engines are distinguished by their compact size and are commonly used in various applications, from lawnmowers and chainsaws to portable generators and water pumps. Small gas engines typically feature a carburetor to mix the right proportion of air and fuel for combustion. In more modern engines, electronic fuel injection systems have started replacing traditional carburetors for improved fuel efficiency.

Market Analysis

The small gas engine market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors that have created a favorable environment for this industry. The increasing demand for outdoor power equipment such as lawnmowers, generators, leaf blowers, and chainsaws has been a major driver for small gas engines. These engines are the powerhouses behind these tools, making them essential for both residential and commercial users. With a growing trend toward landscaping and gardening services, the need for reliable and powerful small gas engines has surged. Landscaping companies rely on these engines to maintain large properties efficiently. Small gas engines play a crucial role in the construction industry, powering tools and equipment like concrete mixers, compaction equipment, and water pumps. The construction sector's growth directly translates to increased demand for these engines.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Briggs and Stratton Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Kipor Power

Champion Power Equipment

Kohler Co.

Liquid Combustion Technology

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Fuji Heavy Industries

Kubota Corporation & Other Players

Small Gas Engines Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.1 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 4.69 Bn CAGR CAGR of 5.3% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Small Gas Engines Market Study

The lawnmower segment's enduring dominance in the small gas engines market can be attributed to its widespread demand, technological advancements, and the ever-expanding range of applications. As long as green spaces require maintenance, small gas engines will play a vital role in this segment.

The market is witnessing a significant shift towards the dominance of the construction segment. One of the primary drivers is the construction industry's inherent reliance on power equipment, all of which require small gas engines for operation. From portable generators to concrete mixers, these engines provide the necessary power and mobility for a wide array of construction tasks.

Recent Developments

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable transportation solutions, four renowned motorcycle manufacturers, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki , have joined forces to create an unprecedented partnership. The main objective of this collaboration is to harness the power of hydrogen as a clean and efficient energy source for small combustion engines.

, have joined forces to create an unprecedented partnership. The main objective of this collaboration is to harness the power of hydrogen as a clean and efficient energy source for small combustion engines. General Motors (GM) has announced its intention to invest nearly $1 billion more into the production of internal combustion engines (ICEs), signaling the company's commitment to a diverse portfolio of powertrains in the face of a rapidly evolving automotive industry. This move comes at a time when the global automotive landscape is witnessing a significant shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable mobility solutions.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The small gas engines market is characterized by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that shape its dynamics. Among the primary drivers, the increasing demand for outdoor power equipment in both residential and commercial sectors plays a pivotal role. This surge in demand is driven by a growing emphasis on landscaping and lawn maintenance, as well as the expanding construction industry. Moreover, the versatility and convenience offered by small gas engines in various applications, including lawnmowers, generators, and portable pumps, continue to bolster market growth. However, this industry is not without its restraints and challenges. Stringent emissions regulations and the growing environmental consciousness among consumers are significant restraints, compelling manufacturers to invest in cleaner, more efficient engine technologies. Furthermore, the market faces threats from factors such as supply chain disruptions, which have become increasingly common due to global events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small Gas Engines Market Key Segmentation:

By Engine Displacement

20-100CC

101-450CC

451-650CC

By Equipment

Lawnmower

Pressure Washer

Trimmer

Chainsaw

Tillers

Leaf Blowers

Portable Generator

Edger

Others

By Application

Construction

Gardening

Industrial

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America enjoys economic stability, which results in higher consumer spending on outdoor equipment like lawnmowers, generators, and chainsaws powered by small gas engines. Europe places a strong emphasis on environmental protection, pushing manufacturers to develop low-emission and energy-efficient small gas engines. Urbanization trends have led to smaller yards and gardens, increasing the demand for compact and lightweight equipment powered by small gas engines. The Asia-Pacific region, especially countries like China and India, is experiencing rapid industrialization, leading to an increased need for backup power generators.

Impact of Recession on Small Gas Engines Market Growth

The ongoing recession has had a multifaceted impact on the small gas engines market. Reduced consumer spending, supply chain disruptions, and competitive pricing pressures are challenges that manufacturers in this industry must navigate. However, opportunities may arise from government stimulus efforts and a growing emphasis on eco-friendly alternatives. Adapting to changing market dynamics and exploring new technologies will be essential for businesses in the small gas engine sector to thrive in the post-recession landscape.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Small Gas Engines Market Segmentation, By Engine Displacement

9. Small Gas Engines Market Segmentation, By Equipment

10. Small Gas Engines Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

