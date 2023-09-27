Global Corpectomy System Market Size to Reach USD 2.11 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corpectomy system market size was USD 1.27 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cardiac disorders and heart failure, rising investments and funding toward production of such devices, and rapid technological advancements are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the corpectomy system market.



Corpectomy systems provide skeletally mature patients with a spine stabilization option by substituting a diseased, collapsed, damaged, or unstable vertebral body brought on by a tumor, osteomyelitis, trauma such as a fracture, or reconstruction following a corpectomy procedure carried out to achieve decompression of spinal cord and neural tissues in degenerative conditions. Expandable corpectomy systems and devices, which are being utilized to treat cervical abnormalities, tumors, and injuries, have recently been shown to be effective in reconstructing cervical spine. Rising prevalence of spinal problems is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Up to two-thirds of the population is predicted to experience degenerative cervical spine issues over their lifespan. The demand for corpectomy systems is being driven by rising prevalence of chronic illnesses including degenerative spine disease that require spine surgery. Companies have created corpectomy surgical systems for cervical spine that can be implanted using a conventional open procedure or a minimally invasive technique.

Rapid technological improvements in corpectomy system product design are a major market trend that is expected to support market revenue growth. New options for the surgical care of difficult patients are now available because of the development of 3D imaging and direct metal printing techniques. In addition, 3D-printed spinal cages and implants for acetabulum correction are readily available in the marketplace. Modern corpectomy system designs have been influenced by the increased usage of 3D technologies in interbody fusion in recent years. Furthermore, because of technological improvements, companies can now create implants using materials such as titanium, Poly-Ether-Ether-Ketone (PEEK), and carbon fiber. These systems come with either static or extendable PEEK cages.

One of the major challenges restraining revenue growth of the market is complications during corpectomy procedures. Corpectomies, as opposed to discectomy, carry a higher risk of graft migration, strut graft dislodgement, infection, and pseudoarthrosis due to greater anterior column instability. Inadequate deformity repair, mortise penetration, failure of fixation, and neurological impairment are additional risks. Such factors are restraining revenue growth of the market.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.27 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 2.11 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc.., Corelink, LLC., Stryker, K2M Group Holdings, Inc., Normmed., ASTURA MEDICAL, JOHNSON & JOHNSON (DEPUY SYNTHES)., ARTFX Medical., and Globus Medical, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global corpectomy system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective corpectomy System solutions. Some major players included in the global corpectomy system market report are:

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Corelink, LLC.

Stryker

K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

Normmed.

ASTURA MEDICAL

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (DEPUY SYNTHES).

ARTFX Medical.

Globus Medical, Inc.

On 31 March 2020, Nexxt Spine introduced the Matrixx corpectomy technology for spine surgery. The FDA approved the 3D-printed titanium cage for use in skeletally mature patients' cervical and thoracolumbar spines. The Matrixx system is intended for repair following a corpectomy and for replacing a diseased or injured vertebral body in degenerative illnesses to achieve decompression of the spinal cord and neural structures. The tool's surface has been roughened, and its inferior and superior teeth offer initial stabilization.

On 31 August 2020, Atlas Spine announced the release of their HiJAK SA expandable cervical freestanding interbody system, the company's second first-to-market expandable system. A press statement from Atlas Spine claims that the new device builds on the cutting-edge design and clinically successful HiJAK AC anterior cervical expandable interbody platform. The new gadget, according to a news release from Atlas Spine, builds on the cutting-edge design and clinical performance of that company's HiJAK AC anterior cervical expandable interbody platform.

The cervical corpectomy segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Patients with cervical spine nerve compression are advised to have an anterior cervical corpectomy. Neck discomfort, tingling, and weakness in the hands, arms, and shoulders are all brought on by compression of nerves in the cervical spine. The most efficient and direct surgical method for anterior decompression is anterior cervical corpectomy, which is used when spinal cord compression is observed closest to the vertebral body. Cervical corpectomy systems have achieved beneficial clinical outcomes in terms of neurological outcomes, arthrodesis success, and stability. As a result, major companies are developing such cervical corpectomy devices and cages which is driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, NuVasive, Inc. developed the X-Core Mini Cervical Corpectomy System, which is an extensible titanium vertebral body replacement device meant to give greater stability following a corpectomy treatment, which contributes to revenue growth of this segment.

The hospitals segment is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals give patients access to a broad network of committed medical professionals who focus on treatment, prevention, and health education to deliver individualized care. In addition, they have medical professionals who specialize in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, pain medicine, physical therapy, and interventional radiology. These professionals are knowledgeable about all facets of spinal disease, injury, and pain, including conditions such as disk degeneration, herniation and instability, dislocations, and spinal fractures, as well as failed spinal surgeries. Patients are admitted to the hospital for 4 to 7 days after surgery to allow for appropriate recuperation. These are the major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to growing number of regulatory approvals from federal agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the field of corpectomy systems, as well as key strategic initiatives and partnerships between major market companies developing corpectomy systems, especially in the U.S., which has resulted in continued growth of this industry. For instance, on 22 June 2023, CoreLink, LLC, a leading inventor and producer of spinal implant systems, announced the commercial introduction of the F3D Corpectomy VBR System with FDA 510(k) clearance. The device is made up of a single-piece construct that was produced additively in a variety of footprint, height, and lordosis options to match different patient anatomy, which has resulted in continued revenue growth of the market in this region.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Surgical Instruments Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cervical Corpectomy Thoracic Corpectomy Lumbar Corpectomy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Specialized Clinics Ambulatory Surgical settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



