ClearDATA to Showcase Cloud Security Innovation for Healthcare at HLTH 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA ® , healthcare’s only comprehensive provider of cloud, compliance and security services and software, today announced its participation at HLTH 2023 on October 8-11. The ClearDATA team will be onsite to connect with fellow healthcare leaders and demonstrate how ClearDATA’s innovative new product developments secure healthcare organizations’ cloud-native environments against cyber threats. ClearDATA is also a sponsor of the event.



Visit ClearDATA at booth No. 6826 to learn how the company’s full range of services and software help companies keep PHI and other healthcare data secure and compliant in the public cloud. Plus, join ClearDATA for a networking reception on October 8 to get in-person answers to your top data security questions as you chat, wine and dine with other industry leaders.

What: HLTH 2023 ClearDATA Networking Reception

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Las Vegas, NV, The Wynn Resort, Palmer Room on the Casino level

Register: Reserve your spot here

Event Details: HLTH 2023 is the preeminent event for healthcare and wellness innovation, pushing boundaries to transform the next decade of health. In its sixth year, the conference will continue to deliver an experience that is all about ROI and accelerating goals—uniting the entire healthcare ecosystem while simultaneously creating micro-experiences tailored for each and every participant. Throughout the event, ClearDATA will discuss how healthcare organizations can ensure security, compliance and resilience against cyber risks as they modernize and migrate to the cloud.

For more information about HLTH 2023, including a full schedule of events, visit hlth.com/2023event .

About ClearDATA

ClearDATA is the only provider of cloud security and compliance software and services purpose-built for healthcare, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. Our cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions offer full visibility, protection, automation, remediation, and enforcement of security and compliance measures to protect PHI and other sensitive healthcare data in the public cloud. To learn more about our expert teams, managed and professional services, and self-service platform, visit cleardata.com .