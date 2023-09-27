Gallus Unveils New Medical Detox Clinic in Houston

Houston, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallus Medical Detox Centers is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic located in Houston, Texas. We are opening in October, and plan an open house on Thursday, September 28th. We welcome all addiction treatment professionals to come attend the Houston Detox open house.

The Houston, Spring, TX location has 12 inpatient beds, including private and semi-private rooms. Gallus’s coordination of care, and its nurses and medical doctors expertise in acute care, make this the perfect setting for anyone struggling with a substance use issue to get the help they need and get healthy again.

Our medical approach to addiction care is groundbreaking and helps our patients ease into sobriety while staying comfortable.

“Our proprietary IV method of medication delivery helps us give our patients the best care possible,” said Shannon Weir, Chief Nursing Officer. “We are a center of excellence in treating substance use disorder, and while normally withdrawals from substances such as opioids and alcohol can be debilitating, our treatment method eases patients through it without those horrible withdrawal symptoms.”

Gallus’s methods are proven medical, and evidence-based approaches to fighting substance use disorders. Long term support in recovery is a critical predictor of success. Our emphasis on aftercare differentiates us from other facilities. Gallus has an 88% success rate of helping people to get into aftercare after detox. Emergency Rooms do not offer aftercare coordination.

We offer medical detox for all substances and specialize in getting people off of Fentanyl. Our unique protocols are rated the best in the business to help to control withdrawal symptoms and keep patients stable throughout their stay.

All Gallus facilities are run by a highly trained staff including a medical director, nurses and clinical directors. Gallus is the solution to living a healthy, happy, drug-free life. And Gallus is accepting patients now. Gallus Medical Detox Centers, with locations in three states including: Arizona, Colorado, and Texas.

Please join us for our Open House from noon to 3pm on Thursday, September 28th. The Gallus Medical Detox Center Houston is located at: 2490 FM 2920 Road, Suite 102 in Spring, Texas. Meet and discuss our excellent treatment options with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Warren Olsen, our Chief Operating Officer, Russ Matthews and our Executive Clinical Officer, Sara Kaylor.

For more information, please visit www.gallusdetox.com or call 888-306-3122 for Admissions.