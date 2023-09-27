VanillaSoft Receives Significant Growth Investment from Tritium Partners

Plano, TX and Gatineau, QC, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, today announced a significant growth investment from Tritium Partners. The investment will advance VanillaSoft’s AI-enabled prospect nurturing and intelligent lead routing features to further increase the productivity and performance of sales and fundraising organizations through automated workflow support and superior new-prospect engagement.

“We are excited to find the right growth partner who understands the power of our platform and will help us expand our market reach and invest in new product innovation,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “We look forward to increasing our market awareness with Tritium’s support while rolling out new platform features for our valued customers that tailor to their industry-specific needs.”

VanillaSoft also announced that Louis Summe will join as Executive Chairman to help guide the company’s expansion plans. Mr. Summe has spent over 20 years creating and building technology to improve engagement and customer experience. He most recently served as Co-Founder, CEO, and Vice Chairman of LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a next generation contact-center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year.

“I am pleased to join VanillaSoft as Executive Chairman and to work with the company to prioritize its expansion opportunities both for emerging companies and very large enterprises,” said Mr. Summe. “The sales engagement space is accelerating rapidly with the adoption of AI and the realization across industries that technology can enhance and improve the trajectory of their established sales motions, donor outreach, and customer interactions.”

Joining Mr. Summe on the board of VanillaSoft are Matt Bowman and Chris Steiner of Tritium Partners.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with VanillaSoft as the team has built an advanced sales engagement platform that delivers strong results for over 800 organizations across North America and beyond,” said Chris Steiner, Partner with Tritium Partners. "Most impressively, the team has accomplished this without significant capital funding. We are glad to provide growth capital and look forward to supporting the team as we seek to rapidly grow the company's market presence."

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft’s intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com

About Tritium Partners

Founded in 2013, Tritium Partners is a private equity firm focused on technology and services companies with exceptional growth potential. With nearly $1.5 billion of committed capital raised, Tritium actively partners with talented founders and executives to strive to build market-leading companies through high-growth strategies, while maintaining capital efficiency. Tritium's approach emphasizes creating long-term value through both strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions, with specialized expertise in internet marketplaces, supply chain and logistics, fintech and financial services, software, data and analytics, and tech-enabled business services companies. For more information, please visit www.tritiumpartners.com.