CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced poster presentations of preclinical data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, CA or virtually from November 1 to 5, 2023.



Title: Development of CTX112 a next generation allogeneic multiplexed CRISPR-edited CAR T cell therapy with disruptions of the TGFBR2 and Regnase-1 genes for improved manufacturing and potency

Abstract Number: 274

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Title: Allogeneic CAR T cells targeting Liv-1 for Breast Cancer

Abstract Number: 324

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Title: Development of allogeneic, potency-edited, anti-GPC3 CAR-T cells for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

Abstract Number: 264

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® word mark and design logo and CTX112™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

+1-617-315-4600

susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Eides

+1-617-315-4493

rachel.eides@crisprtx.com