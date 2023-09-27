Allogene Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations from its Next Generation AlloCAR T™ Platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Spotlight on Novel, Targeted Technologies to Enhance Engraftment, Expansion and Persistence of AlloCAR T™ Cells Demonstration of Dagger™ Technology to Engineer CAR T cells to Selectively Eliminate CD70 Positive, Allo-Reactive Host Immune Cells Evaluation of Cloak™ Technology to Engineer Allogeneic Cells from Detection by the Host Immune System

Preclinical Validation of ALLO-182, an AlloCAR T™ Candidate Targeting Claudin18.2 for the Treatment of Gastric and Pancreatic Cancers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today announced three preclinical poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, CA. These presentations will focus on the Company’s next generation AlloCAR T platform technologies and the foundation for an early-stage solid tumor product candidate, ALLO-182.

“We are excited to share some of the groundbreaking work from our research team as we define next generation platform technologies that are designed to enhance engraftment and expansion of our AlloCAR TTM product candidates,” said Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer. “We believe this important and foundational work could expand the potential of off-the-shelf CAR T products by improving their persistence and anti-tumor activity across multiple targets while also creating a path to reducing the intensity of conditioning therapy.”

Allogene Abstracts:

DAGGER™ PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY

Preclinical Evaluation of Allogeneic CD19 CAR T Cells Expressing an Anti-Rejection CD70 CAR

Presenter: Elvin Lauron, Ph.D.

Abstract: 279

Poster Session Display Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1

CLOAK™ PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY

Generation of Immune-Evasive Allogeneic CAR T Cells by Inactivation of the HLA Transcriptional Regulator RFX5 and Disruption of the Immune Synapse

Presenter: Hsin-Yuan Cheng, Ph.D.

Abstract: 302

Poster Session Display Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1

SOLID TUMOR TARGET (ALLO-182)

Preclinical Development and Characterization of Allogeneic CAR T Cells Targeting Claudin18.2 Positive Tumors

Presenter: Joanne Li, Ph.D.

Abstract: 283

Poster Session Display Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should,” “designed to” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: Allogene’s ability to democratize CAR T access; Allogene’s ability to deliver readily available off-the shelf cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients; and the modes of action and the therapeutic effects of Allogene’s product candidates including their ability to treat cancers at various stages. Various factors may cause material differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results, including risks and uncertainties related to: our product candidates are based on novel technologies, which makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of product candidate development and obtaining regulatory approval. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation under the “Risk Factor” Heading in its Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

AlloCAR T™, Cloak™ and Dagger™ are trademarks of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene’s AlloCAR T™ programs utilize Cellectis technologies.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:

Christine Cassiano

Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer

(714) 552-0326

Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com