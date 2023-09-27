Coherus Announces Three Presentations at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Coherus, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced the presentation of three abstracts from its innovative immuno-oncology pipeline at the upcoming SITC Annual Meeting taking place November 3 - 5, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

Abstract #1351: Identifying IL-27 dependent biomarkers in lymphocytes, NK cells, and myeloid cells in peripheral blood and the tumor microenvironment

Date and Time: Friday, November 3, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Abstract #468: Characteristics of toripalimab: a next generation anti-PD-1 antibody with potent T cell activation and enhanced clinical efficacy irrespective of PD-L-1 status

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. PDT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Abstract #1354: Anti-CCR8 antibody SRF114 depletes tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells in dissociated tumors from patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. PDT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

About Coherus’ Immuno-oncology Pipeline

Coherus is developing an innovative immuno-oncology pipeline that will be synergistic with its proven commercial capabilities in oncology. Through an in-licensing agreement with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Ltd., Coherus is developing toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. A biologics license application for toripalimab for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is under review by the FDA. Toripalimab is approved in China for the treatment of melanoma, urothelial cancer, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, NPC and non-small cell lung cancer.

Through its acquisition of Surface Oncology, Inc. earlier this year, Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline now includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug (formerly SRF388) is a novel, first-in-class anti-IL-27 antibody currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lung and liver cancer. CHS-114 (formerly SRF114) is a highly selective, competitively positioned, ADCC-enhanced anti-CCR8 antibody currently in a Phase 1/2 study as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Coherus’ earlier-stage immuno-oncology pipeline targets immune-suppressive mechanisms, including CHS-006, a TIGIT-targeted antibody, being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with toripalimab in patients with advanced solid tumors, and CHS-1000, a preclinical program targeting the novel pathway ILT4.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus’ strategy is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated through net sales of its diversified portfolio of FDA-approved therapeutics.

In 2021, Coherus in-licensed toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. The Biologics License Application for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma is currently under review by the FDA.

Coherus markets UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta®, CIMERLI® (ranibizumab-eqrn), a biosimilar of Lucentis®, and YUSIMRY™ (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of Humira®.

