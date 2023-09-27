Tacton Introduces New System Configuration and Layout Planning Features, Supercharging CPQ Capabilities for B2B Manufacturers

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , the leading Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner to manufacturers for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today announced two new features designed to redefine industry standards: System Configuration and Layout Planning. These enhancements to Tacton CPQ empower manufacturers to streamline complex configurations and visualize solutions effortlessly.



Configure Anything with Tacton CPQ System Configuration

Tacton’s System Configuration enables manufacturers of large, complex solutions such as HVAC systems, production lines, plant layouts, electrical infrastructure, windmill and solar panel parks, and more, to overcome complex configuration challenges.

Configuring large-scale systems within a single product model can lead to potential performance issues. With System Configuration, this problem is a thing of the past. The system splits configuration challenges into smaller, interconnected nodes, allowing sales representatives to reorder and rearrange them while maintaining a valid overall system configuration. This breakthrough not only enables efficient Configure-to-Order processes but also ensures a high-performance configuration engine, regardless of complexity.

“As we unveil our advanced System Configuration capabilities, Tacton is empowering manufacturers with the ultimate solution to tackle the most complex configuration challenges, all while delivering peak performance," said Andreas Edlund, Global Product Manager for System Configuration at Tacton. "With this innovation, we enable manufacturers to configure with precision, efficiency and speed like never before. It's a game-changer for optimizing CPQ processes."

Quote faster and win deals using visual layout plans with Tacton CPQ Layout Planning

In addition to System Configuration, which has been available since August 2023, Tacton will introduce Layout Planning starting October 2023. Tacton’s Layout Planning allows sales representatives to create a visual layout of equipment and systems while adjusting configurations without additional CAD software or engineering involvement. Users of Layout Planning are expected to significantly speed up the quotation process by reducing manual handovers and providing visual layout feedback to customers, leading to higher win rates.

For customers in need of interconnected machines or systems on a factory floor or industrial area, adjusting configurations to existing spatial constraints is a mandatory part of the proposal process. Layout Planning extends Tacton’s existing visual configuration capabilities, empowering CPQ users to position and orient components of the configuration visually through simple drag-and-drop actions.

Users can adjust configurations to specific spatial needs and requirements, whether unconstrained, in pre-defined positions, or based on uploaded 2D floor plans of existing buildings and environments. Moreover, components can be visually connected to derive length information for corresponding connectivity products like cables or tubes.

"Adding to our Visual Configuration portfolio, Tacton's latest capability sets a new standard in how customers can showcase their equipment on customer factories or floor layout during the purchase process," said Marco Lang, Global Product Manager for Visualization Solutions at Tacton. "Our Layout Planning feature is a strategic leap forward, providing manufacturers with seamless synchronization between configuration and layout planning. This synergy is poised to revolutionize how manufacturers visualize and optimize layout plans, giving them the edge in a highly competitive market.”

